UConn football’s amazing turnaround culminates in Myrtle Beach Bowl appearance against Marshall

Jim Mora’s remarkable single-season turnaround of the UConn football team will draw to a close in the South Carolina sunshine, with the Huskies set to take on Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

After another dismal 1-11 season in 2021 — UConn’s third consecutive season of two wins or fewer — the Huskies pieced together an extremely impressive 6-6 season to qualify for their first bowl game since 2015. They ensured bowl contention with a landmark win over then-No. 19 Liberty on Nov. 12.