College football

UConn football’s amazing turnaround culminates in Myrtle Beach Bowl appearance against Marshall

By Globe staff reportsUpdated December 4, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Jim Mora (center) and UConn are bowl-bound.Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Jim Mora’s remarkable single-season turnaround of the UConn football team will draw to a close in the South Carolina sunshine, with the Huskies set to take on Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

After another dismal 1-11 season in 2021 — UConn’s third consecutive season of two wins or fewer — the Huskies pieced together an extremely impressive 6-6 season to qualify for their first bowl game since 2015. They ensured bowl contention with a landmark win over then-No. 19 Liberty on Nov. 12.

Now they’ll head south to take on Marshall, coincidentally UConn’s opponent in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl, where the Thundering Herd ran out 16-10 victors.

A seventh win would mark the Huskies’ best total since 2010, and their first winning season since falling in that year’s Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma.

