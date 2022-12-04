The World Cup has been great fun. It’s about to get serious.

But now the World Cup is getting serious. An underdog (Japan, Morocco, South Korea, Switzerland) could get through. But the first two days of the round of 16 have set the tone for the elimination stages.

The first round, with 32 teams competing in eight groups, serves to weed out those that probably shouldn’t be there in the first place. Yes, there have been surprises and upsets. And there has also been plenty of partying — the World Cup provides an excuse for one of the best, and certainly most extensive, parties this life offers.

Next up: England v. France and Argentina v. Netherlands. These are countries that have won the World Cup or been in multiple title matches. They will display championship quality in the quarterfinals. They will perform with confidence. They will be clinical in attack, precise with their touches. They will be tactically disciplined, defensively compact. They will compete as if they expect to get to the Dec. 18 final.

France showed it should expect to make that date after taking a 3-1 victory over Poland Sunday. Les Bleus will be favored over the English, and you probably would not want to bet against them.

Kylian Mbappe has scored nine goals, the tournament providing a stage for him to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for consideration as the world’s best player. Mbappe has been effective, often unstoppable. But it should be noted he was stifled by Poland’s Matty Cash in several one-on-one situations. It was only after the Poles started sending everyone forward that Mbappe found himself unmarked on the left wing and finished off France’s win. England right back Kyle Walker will be matched against Mbappe and might be able to contain him – but only if he doesn’t have to go up and down the wing all night.

Goals are not going to come so easily for Mbappe against the game’s heavyweights. France has plenty of other weapons, but a 1-0 loss to Tunisia showed the roster is not deep. And that gives hope to England, though the Three Lions have not defeated France in a competitive match since 1982.

Coach Gareth Southgate’s gamble that Walker would recover paid off in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday. Southgate was fortunate the lack of strong opposition in Group B allowed him to rest Walker and Kalvin Phillips; though he could have given Harry Kane a break when England had the game in hand against Senegal after, say, Bukayo Saka’s 57th-minute goal.

The knockout segment also signals time for the elite to start showing their best. The early rounds mean survival — get through with a minimum of effort, avoid cards and injuries, find some chemistry. As the World Cup progresses, success requires teams to improve.

Argentina has done so, recovering from an opening defeat against Saudi Arabia that might have condemned the Albiceleste to early elimination. Instead, they won Group C and edged Australia, 2-1, in the second round. The odds are on Argentina against the Netherlands, and you might not want to go against Messi at this point. Victory over the Dutch could set up an Argentina-Brazil semifinal — if the Verde-Amarela get by South Korea Monday.

Everything seemed to be going Brazil’s way in the first days of the World Cup. Then, Danilo and Neymar sustained ankle injuries, although Neymar is expected to return against South Korea. With first place in Group G clinched, Brazil lost, 1-0, to Cameroon as forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles went down with knee injuries that will keep them out of action. With or without Neymar, there is a strong chance the Selecao will eliminate the South Koreans. Without him, their chances of a sixth World Cup championship are greatly reduced.

Japan emerged as the biggest disruptor of the opening two weeks, getting past Germany and Spain to win Group E. The Samurai Warriors’ days of sneaking up on foes are over, though, and they will not likely be able to stop Croatia Monday. Japan has shown it can capitalize on errors, and has not needed possession to be successful. To continue, it will have to improve with the ball — they won’t be able to count on the opposition making mistakes or being underestimated.

Japan was among the countries that brought drama and the unexpected to the first round, encouraging organizers to consider continuing with four-team groups when the United States co-hosts the 48-team 2026 World Cup. But it should also be remembered that two teams were eliminated in the first week this time, and the expanded field will further dilute the competitive level.

So, even should the World Cup become business as usual, with only the Europeans, Argentina, and Brazil in contention from here on out, it will still be part of a global celebration. But now it’s a different sort of fun — serious fun.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.