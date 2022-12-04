Iran suspends morality police unit that sparked major protests

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief public prosecutor said the country’s so-called morality police has been effectively “suspended,” months after it was accused of causing the death of a young woman that sparked major protests across the country.

The unit, which enforces Iran’s strict Islamic dress codes by arresting women in the streets, wasn’t the responsibility of the judiciary and the “institution that oversees it” had ended its patrols a while ago, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency.