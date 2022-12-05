Holidays are the perfect time for streaming

It’s a lousy week if you’re looking for new TV shows — the holidays will do that — but it doesn’t matter like it might have mattered 20 years ago. There are too many good shows waiting for you on streaming, and a glance at critics’ top 10 lists will probably give you some good ideas.

The streaming world continues to grow and change. The research firm Parks Associates released its annual ranking of streaming outlets in the United States, and there is a significant new development this year. Netflix, usually the No. 1 service, has moved to No. 2. Now, Amazon Prime is the reigning champ, at least in the States; Netflix continues to dominate globally (with more than 223 million subscribers).