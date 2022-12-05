Circle, Boston’s biggest crypto startup, cancels deal to go public

Following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX last month, digital currency prices have tumbled and thrown the entire ecosystem into chaos. While Circle’s digital currency, known as the US Dollar Coin or USDC, has not been hit , stock market investors were unlikely to embrace the startup given all of the turmoil.

Circle Internet Financial, Boston’s leading crypto technology startup, said Monday that it has abandoned its plan to go public amid near-crisis conditions in the digital currency markets.

The startup still hopes to go public at some point, according to cofounder and chief executive Jeremy Allaire.

“We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle’s core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important,” Allaire said in a statement.

Circle’s original plan, announced in the summer of 2021, was to raise $715 million by merging with a special purpose acquisition corporation called Concord Acquisition Corp. But in February, amid a meltdown in the prices of SPAC deals, Circle said it would raise more money from private investors and delay completing the SPAC merger until later in 2022. The company faced a deadline of December 10 to complete the deal or seek shareholder approval for a further delay.

The cancellation also comes as Congress looks to increase regulation of crypto markets in the wake of the FTX scandal. At a Senate hearing on Thursday, Rostin Behnam, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told lawmakers they needed to move fast to close regulatory gaps that allowed FTX and others to lose billions of dollars of customer money.

Before the crisis hit crypto markets, Circle was doing well. The company’s revenue more than tripled in the first half of 2022 to $127 million. Still, Circle reported a loss from operations of $131 million for the six-month period. But the company became profitable in the third quarter, with total revenue and reserve interest income of $274 million and net income of $43 million, the company said.

The total amount of USDC has shrunk somewhat during the crypto market crisis. About $43 billion of USDC was outstanding as of December 5, down from $54 billion at the end of July.

Jeremy Allaire has experienced rough markets in the past. He and his brother JJ founded a web design company called Allaire Corp. in the 1990s and took it public just before the Internet bubble popped. Macromedia acquired the company in 2001 for a fraction of the value of Allaire’s IPO price.

