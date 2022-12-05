New England may ask residents to curb energy in extreme cold

The US northeast may be asked to cut back on electricity usage if there’s an extreme cold snap this winter, as the grid operator faces tight fuel supplies.

ISO New England, the region’s grid operator, warned it could ask residents and businesses to curtail demand during a long cold spell or back-to-back shorter ones, according to a statement Monday. The aim is to reduce stress on the power system this winter amid concern that stored fuels, such as natural gas, could be drawn down quicker than they can be replenished, the operator said.

ISO New England said it doesn’t expect to call for controlled power outages and would resort to that “drastic step only to prevent a collapse of the power system that would take days or weeks to repair,” according to the statement. The grid, which spans states including Connecticut and Maine, has adequate power supply to meet demand during mild and moderate weather, when temperatures hover near 10 degrees Fahrenheit.