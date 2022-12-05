Things are looking up for Mass. employers

Confidence among Massachusetts employers surged in November to its highest level in more than a year, according to the latest monthly poll by Associated Industries of Massachusetts. AIM said on Monday that its Business Confidence Index gained 7.8 points in November, to end the month at 58.7, or comfortably within optimistic territory. It marks a welcome reversal. By October, the index had fallen precariously close to 50, the breakpoint between a generally optimistic mood and a pessimistic one. The index is now at its highest level since September 2021. Generally speaking, larger companies are more optimistic about the economy in Massachusetts than medium-sized and smaller ones. Economists told AIM that employers are showing some hope that the Massachusetts economy is riding out a broader national economic slowdown and that businesses are buoyed by signs that the Federal Reserve is ready to slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes. — JON CHESTO

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster

A group of 26 fans of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift filed a lawsuit Friday accusing Ticketmaster’s parent company of anti-competitive conduct and fraud several weeks after a chaotic, glitch-filled rollout of tickets for Swift’s upcoming tour left thousands of eager fans empty-handed and unhappy. The 33-page complaint, filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, came after Ticketmaster canceled the public sale of tickets last month for Swift’s Eras Tour, 52 shows scheduled to begin in March. The resulting outcry from fans prompted calls from lawmakers to break up the 2010 merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The complaint accuses Ticketmaster of anticompetitive conduct, saying the company has long perpetuated a “scheme” by forcing fans to exclusively use it for presale and sale prices, which are higher than what a competitive market price would be. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

ABC takes anchors off the air amid romantic relationship

ABC News announced to staff members Monday that anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had been pulled from the network’s daytime talk show, “GMA3,” just days after their romantic relationship became public and turned into a tabloid sensation. Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, made the announcement during a 9 a.m. editorial call, saying that the relationship had become an “internal and external distraction,” according to three people who listened to her remarks. Godwin said the relationship between the two on-air personalities, who co-anchor “GMA3″ together, was not in violation of company policy. She did not say how long the hosts would be off the air or whether they would return at all to the program, which is an offshoot of the network’s popular “Good Morning America” franchise. She also did not say whether they would lose pay. — NEW YORK TIMES

AIRLINES

Delta pilots reach agreement on new contract

Delta Air Lines pilots would receive at least 34 percent in cumulative pay hikes over the four-year term of an agreement in principle reached with the carrier. The tentative accord — with $7.8 billion in total increased value — would also provide a one-time payment to pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association told members in an e-mail Friday. The agreement, reached after more than three years of talks, must be approved by union leadership before going to pilots for a vote. If approved, terms of the agreement are expected to set minimum standards for contracts being negotiated with pilots at American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. Talks across the industry have been particularly tense as unions seek increases in compensation and more flexible work schedules, and pilots have frequently picketed outside of airports and sites of company investor meetings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STARTUPS

Black founders of American startups get less venture capital

Black founders of US startups raise just one-third as much venture capital over the first five years as other comparable businesses formed at the same time, according to new research co-authored by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Only part of the gap in funding can be explained by tangible factors — for example, that Black firms have smaller founding teams, attended different schools from venture capital leaders, or live in different regions, and are less likely to have a patent — according to the National Bureau of Economic Research study published Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Swiss banks hold nearly $50 billion from Russians

A group of about 100 Russians and businesses reported nearly $50 billion in Swiss deposits, the government said in its most detailed disclosure yet of Russian wealth stashed in the country’s banks. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland banned banks from taking more than 100,000 Swiss francs ($106,000) from Russians and said all existing deposits must be reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs by the start of June. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

More than 200,000 British workers left the labor market because of long COVID

More than 200,000 Britons who left the UK labor market in the year to July reported suffering from long-COVID, official statistics show. Analysis by the Office for National Statistics found a link between the virus and the soaring levels of workforce inactivity since the pandemic struck, which is posing severe economic problems for the UK. A link between COVID and inactivity, which measures people who neither have a job nor are looking for one, has long been suspected, but there has been little conclusive evidence so far. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Port of NY and NJ takes top spot from California

The Port of New York and New Jersey, now the busiest in the United States, attributes more than 85 percent of its growth this year to the cargo it snagged from West Coast rivals contending with labor talks, and said that its top priority is to keep that business in the east. The largest complex on the East Coast handled more containers than any other port in the country for a third straight month in October. Its main competitors in California, meanwhile, moved the lowest number of containers since mid-2020 in the same period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis to seek FDA approval for prostate treatment

Novartis said a prostate treatment that delivers radiation to specifically targeted cancer cells helped patients in a study that the Swiss drugmaker will use for US regulatory approval. The precision medicine, called Pluvicto, showed an effect on a form of survival without the disease worsening in patients who had already been treated with androgen-receptor pathway inhibitor therapy and whose prostate cancer had spread. The study is the second to show positive effects of the drug in an advanced clinical trial, Novartis said Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECALLS

Laundress cleaning products recalled over possible bacteria

About 8 million laundry and cleaning products from the brand The Laundress were recalled because they may contain bacteria that can cause infections in people, especially those with weakened immune systems. Laundry detergent, fabric softener, fabric shampoo and conditioners, and other cleaning products from the brand produced between January 2021 and September 2022 were recalled, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The recalled products may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water. It was not clear how the contamination took place. Eleven consumers have reported bacterial infections, the commission said. — NEW YORK TIMES