‘It’s a dirty game.’ Netflix unveils ‘Harry & Meghan’ series trailer and release dates

On Monday, Netflix released a trailer and release dates for the upcoming docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated streaming special that aims to chronicle the lives of Prince Harry and his wife, American actress and activist Meghan Markle. The couple were plunged into controversy over the course of their courtship, and fissures within the royal family eventually led Harry and Meghan to step back from their official duties and relocate to the US.

Just days after the Prince and Princess of Wales left Boston after the star-studded Earthshot Prize awards, the royal family is again under the microscope.

The six episodes will be released in two parts, with Volume I coming this Thursday, and Volume II dropping next Thursday, Dec. 15.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?,’” Harry says at the beginning of the clip.

The trailer appears to draw a parallel between the intense media scrutiny faced by Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, and again, years later, by Markle.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” the prince says in a voiceover.

The special comes from Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Netflix is billing the series as a “global” event.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple. Theirs is one of the most high-profile love stories in history, and even the most plugged-in fans and follows of their story have never heard it told like this before,” the streamer said of the program.

“The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship, and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from the full-time roles in the institution,” according to Netflix.

The special will feature commentary from Prince Harry and Meghan’s friends and family, “most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press. The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other,” Netflix said.

“There’s a hierarchy in the royal family,” Harry says in the trailer before referring to the media maelstrom that enveloped the couple. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth,” Harry says in the trailer.













Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.