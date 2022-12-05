‘New address, same Standard...’ Garrett Harker teases the return of Eastern Standard in 2023

Garrett Harker, the local hospitality legend behind the establishment, posted an update to Eastern Standard’s Instagram page over the weekend, reminding patrons that the restaurant’s Fenway era is far from over.

If walking through Kenmore Square, not far from Fenway, still gives you a pang of nostalgia for Eastern Standard, this news is for you.

In a photo, Harker stands in a rough construction space wearing sweats and sneakers. He gazes down, seemingly in deep thought or even prayer. Bold type in one corner of the photo reads: “new address, same Standard...”

“This space may not look like much right now, but come next year, it’ll be full — of a new team, of plates of steak frites and bread pudding and burgers and the plat of the day, of guests new and old, of laughter and tears, of whiskey smashes, of cheers when the Sox hit a homer, and of stories,” Harker writes in the post.

“You shared some of those stories with us during these past few years, and we’re honored and humbled to hear what a huge part of your lives Eastern Standard became over 15 years,” he continues. “We can’t wait to see you again real soon.”

The plan is to reopen by summer at 775 Beacon St., inside the new Bower apartment building, a restaurant spokesperson told the Globe.

The new Eastern Standard will include restaurant concepts that are nods to Harker’s other iconic (and now-shuttered Kenmore Square restaurants): The Hawthorne and Island Creek Oyster Bar.

Eastern Standard will be the flagship concept for the space, the restaurant spokesperson said. And just as The Hawthorne bar used to abut Eastern Standard, the new Eastern Standard will have an adjacent cocktail bar called Equal Measure.

This being the holiday season, the Instagram post also teased gift cards for the new restaurants.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.