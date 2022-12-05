Andrea Campbell announces transition team focused on hiring and briefing new AG

The Boston Democrat, who won the Nov. 8 election by more than 25 percentage points, announced a transition team Monday made up for more than 80 people, including former judges, veteran attorneys, and current and former elected officials. The team is divided between a hiring committee and a separate group of sub-committees focused on five bureaus within the attorney general’s office. The team will be led by former first Assistant Attorneys General Mary Strother and Stephanie Lovell as transition co-chairs and directed by Will Stockton, who served as Campbell’s campaign manager.

Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell has been busy building a transition team as she prepares to take office in January.

The hiring committee will work to identify job openings and fill positions with “the goal of building a diverse team,” according to the campaign. Campbell’s team released an interest form for those interested in applying earlier this month.

The sub-committees will brief Campbell on issues related to each office and brainstorm the “future possibilities“ within each bureau.

Those picked to help with the transition will “review the work of the office while identifying the north stars for every bureau,” Campbell said in a statement.

“I am honored to have the support of this incredible transition committee as we move to the next phase of our work to create a more just, more fair Commonwealth,” she said.

In addition to creating a transition team, Campbell also announced an inaugural committee, which will be led by Maggie Di Pesa, who served as Campbell’s campaign finance director.

The full list of team members can be found online, though notable names for the transition committee include:

Former first Assistant Attorneys General Mary Strother and Stephanie Lovell as transition co-chairs.

Former White House associate counsel Pat Moore as a member of the hiring committee. Moore also served as deputy general counsel on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and as deputy counsel to Governors Deval Patrick and Charlie Baker.

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Ralph Martin as a co-chair.

Former chief of the attorney general’s criminal bureau Kim West, ROCA founder and CEO Molly Baldwin, and retired judge Margot Botsford, and onetime candidate for Plymouth County District Attorney Rahsaan Hall as advisors on the criminal bureau team.

Former state senator and onetime gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing and Environmental League of Massachusetts President Elizabeth Turnbull Henry as advisors on the energy and environment bureau team.

State Senator Lydia Edwards as an advisor on the public protection and advocacy bureau team.

