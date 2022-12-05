A big day for Providence’s reparations program

All of the bids are public and were initially approved for advertising last month.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and the City Council have already signed off on spending $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for various programs designed to provide reparations to city residents, but today the city’s Board of Contract and Supply will open bids to run some of the programs.

We could learn a lot more about Providence’s municipal reparations program later today.

It’s worth noting that the city cannot legally steer the funds to any one race, but the overall reparations program is largely aimed at Black and Indigenous residents.

Here’s an overview of some of the bids that will be opened today. The board meets at 2 p.m.

Workforce training

The city is seeking a contractor to oversee its “earn and learn” training program that is expected to recruit, train, and place 100 city residents into full-time employment by August 2023. The program is expected to begin in February. The city set aside $1 million for this program. Bids will also be opened for a separate workforce training program designed specifically for city residents between the ages of 14 and 24.

African heritage-owned media

Providence is looking for a partner to analyze the local media market to determine how best to advance an African heritage and/or Indigenous-owned and operated business model. The study is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023. The city wants to spend $250,000 on the effort.

Minority/women-owned business enterprises

The Board of Contract and Supply will open two separate bids related to MWBEs in Providence. One is to conduct a disparity study to ensure a more equitable procurement process for city contracts, and the other is to oversee a program to recruit and expand the number of MWBEs in the city.

Black Policy & Equity Institute

Providence has set aside $150,000 to create a research, policy, and advocacy organization for African heritage and Indigenous families in the city. The goal is to create a nonprofit that would stand separate from the city and a five-year strategic plan.

Home-based child care

The city wants to spend $250,000 for the creation of a fund for home-based day care providers in the city, so it is seeking to partner with an organization that can oversee business-side services for those providers.

