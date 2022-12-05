Boston woman arrested and charged in connection with New Hampshire boat crash

A Boston woman was arrested last Monday and charged in connection with a boat crash in July in Pelham, N.H.

Ivonne Pena, 31, was allegedly driving a jet ski at a high rate of speed with a female passenger and struck a boat that was floating with its engine off on Long Pond on July 24, according to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.

Three of the four people on the boat were able to jump off before the crash and none were seriously injured, officials said.