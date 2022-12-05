Boston woman arrested and charged in connection with New Hampshire boat crash

A Boston woman was arrested last Monday and charged in connection with a boat crash in July in Pelham, N.H.
Ivonne Pena, 31, was allegedly driving a jet ski at a high rate of speed with a female passenger and struck a boat that was floating with its engine off on Long Pond on July 24, according to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.
Three of the four people on the boat were able to jump off before the crash and none were seriously injured, officials said.
Police in Pelham received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. and police and firefighters “rendered lifesaving first aid” to Pena and her passenger, officials said.
Both women were taken to hospitals in Massachusetts.
Pena was arrested by Boston police on Nov. 28 and was held as a fugitive from justice. She was taken back to New Hampshire by the State Police Marine Patrol and the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office on Dec. 1 and arraigned the following day on charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated, officials said.
