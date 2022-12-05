Connecticut man killed Monday in crash on I-395 in Auburn

A Connecticut man was killed in a crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn Monday after having possibly having suffered a “medical emergency,” according to State Police.
The identity of the 62-year-old man who was from Danielson, Conn., man was not released.
Troopers went to the 10.4-mile marker on Interstate-395 southbound at about 5:48 p.m. to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash, State Police said in a statement.
They found a 2006 Honda Odyssey in the center median crashed into a tree with the driver, unconscious, State Police said.
The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
State Police said he may have suffered from a medical emergency before the van left the road.
Auburn firefighters and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation also responded to the scene, according to the statement.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
