Connecticut man killed Monday in crash on I-395 in Auburn

A Connecticut man was killed in a crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn Monday after having possibly having suffered a “medical emergency,” according to State Police.

The identity of the 62-year-old man who was from Danielson, Conn., man was not released.

Troopers went to the 10.4-mile marker on Interstate-395 southbound at about 5:48 p.m. to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash, State Police said in a statement.