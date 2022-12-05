Former Natick official sentenced to 15 days behind bars for her role in Jan. 6 attack

“Suzanne Ianni is a strong-willed person,” said her lawyer, C. Henry Fasoldt, via email Monday. “She will serve her short sentence, then move on with her life.”

Suzanne Ianni, 60, received her sentence Friday in federal court in Washington D.C., where she’d pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, records show.

A former Natick Town Meeting member was sentenced last week to 15 days behind bars for entering the US Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection , according to legal filings.

At about 2:40 p.m. on the day of the attack, prosecutors said in a legal filing, Ianni was “on restricted grounds, outside of the Capitol near the fire door exit to the Senate Parliamentarian’s office. While there, defendant was with a large group of people chanting and yelling, ‘Fight for Trump’ and ‘our house.’”

At the time, prosecutors said, people near Ianni were forcing their way into the Capitol by smashing windows, opening doors, and breaching barricades. Ianni, the filing said, entered the Capitol around 2:45 p.m. and exited around 3:04 p.m.

She “admits that she willfully and knowingly entered the U.S. Capitol Building knowing that that she did not have permission to do so,” prosecutors said.

“The defendant further admits that while inside the Capitol, she willfully and knowingly uttered loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaged in disorderly or disruptive conduct with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress,” prosecutors said.

The attack erupted on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021 after Donald Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, gave a fiery speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and march on the Capitol.

The insurrectionists wanted to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory by Congress; lawmakers were hurriedly whisked away to an undisclosed location during the tumult and returned later that night to certify Biden’s win.

Prior to her guilty plea, Ianni had been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, records show.

Two of the three charges were dropped pursuant to a plea deal.

Five people died in the insurrection or in its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances by the mob.

A Jan. 6 congressional committee has held several public hearings and is expected to soon release a final report on its findings. Many of its hearings have focused on the role that Trump and his high-profile backers played in sowing distrust in the 2020 election, leading to the deadly mayhem at the Capitol.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.