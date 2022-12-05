Hunter, 78, rescued in N.H. after apparent medical emergency

A 78-year-old hunter was rescued Friday after experiencing a “medical emergency” in Sanbornton, N.H., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

At around 4 p.m., Maurice Simpson, of Franklin, N.H., called 911 after he became ill while hiking and was unable to walk on his own, officials said. Conservation officers, Sanbornton Fire Rescue, and members of a local search team found Simpson around 6 p.m., using his coordinates that were tracked while he was on the 911 call.