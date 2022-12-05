‘It was crazy’: Likely remains of old ship unearthed on Nantucket beach

Palka said he stopped to take a break from his bike ride around 7 a.m. Suddenly, out in the distance, he spotted several wooden ribs protruding from the sand as the tide rolled in. Curious, he walked closer to inspect, only to confirm his hunch that beach erosion had apparently exposed the hidden remains of a vessel.

Left to explore on his own, Palka, 39, ventured out further than usual on the winding trails along the island’s southern shores. The decision led to him stumbling on a hidden treasure that has the island buzzing with excitement and trying to come up with theories about its origins: the remains of what appear to be an old ship.

Matthew Palka regularly takes his seven-year-old daughter, Scarlett, on early morning bike rides around parts of Nantucket. But on Saturday, she wanted stay in and relax at home.

“I knew it was something big, like it was really old,” said Palka, a landscaper on the island who has done work at historic homes. “The beams were real consistent with the beams we’ve seen at some of the real old houses. It was crazy — the workmanship and all that.”

Remains of a shipwreck found on a Nantucket beach. Matthew Palka

But even more startling, Palka said, was that just two weeks ago “it was definitely not there.”

“Just white sandy beach,” he said of a picture he took on his phone from the same location.

Although details about the wreck remain sparse, Carlisle Barron Jensen, executive director of the Nantucket Shipwreck and Lifesaving Museum, told the Nantucket Current that officials are “looking into getting a carbon date on the wood to get a better idea of the age and start research in that window.”

The town has also notified the Massachusetts Historical Commission about the find, the Current reported.

Hundreds of ships passed by Nantucket on a daily basis throughout the 19th century, according to the island’s Egan Maritime Institute, but sailors were often caught by “unpredictable storms, dense fog, and strong currents.”

The combination of “treacherous shoals and inclement weather led to over 750 shipwrecks in the island’s waters,” and as a result, the area was often referred to as a “graveyard of the Atlantic,” according to the institute.

“What is cool is if you look at old maps, it seems like that was an old railway station back in the day, like a hub, and then it would take you along the whole coast all the way to Sconset from Surfside,” Palka said. “It sounds like there was just a lot of action there.”

In recent years, the remnants of other ships have emerged from the sands of beaches across the state, including in Hull and Orleans. Even work at a construction site in the Seaport District in 2016 became the scene of an archeological discovery like Palka’s.

In Hull in 2015, officials said the natural shift of the ocean’s current and intense winter storms played a role in the remains being revealed.

It’s not just New England. A similar “mysterious object” found in Florida due to erosion caused by hurricanes set off speculation about its possible origins. Meanwhile, a slew of artifacts, hidden cities, and shipwrecks were exposed all over the world this summer due to extreme heat.

Intrigued island residents flocked to social media this weekend to post about the fascinating discovery in Nantucket, saying erosion likely led to the wreckage’s unveiling. While one person said they came across it as early as Thanksgiving, others expressed amazement and said it should be preserved.

“Super cool find!! Looks very, very old. I believe some experts are attempting to date it,” one person wrote on Facebook. In response to a comment on the post, the person said the “wood looked scorched in places.”

Even though the wood from the ship eroded over time, Palka said both the construction of the beams, and the ironwork that connected them, had imperfections that “are consistent with handwork.”

“But it’s still perfect. It’s unreal. It was beautiful,” he said.

Palka said the “really cool” part about the the wood being found — and attracting the attention that it has — is that town and state officials now plan to “check it out” to understand more.

“I’ve found crazy stuff on the beach many times, but nothing like this,” he said. “It’s very cool.”

