Man charged with killing Marshfield couple waives extradition in Fla.

“I’ll waive the extradition, ma’am,” said Christopher Keeley, who is charged with killing Carl “Buddy” Mattson and Vicki L. Mattson in their Marshfield residence late last month, during a remote hearing in a south Florida courtroom.

A 27-year-old man accused of fatally bludgeoning and stabbing a Marshfield couple in their 70s last month waived extradition back to Massachusetts during a brief hearing Monday morning in Florida.

“Smart choice, sir,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer from the bench. “Please make sure you sign the waiver and paperwork.”

“Yes ma’am,” Keeley replied.

Glazer set a Dec. 20 deadline for Keeley to be collected by Massachusetts authorities to be brought back to his home state to face the murder counts.

Advertisement

“Make sure he’s picked up,” Glazer said, adding that she expected Mass. law enforcement to “come quickly for you,” based on the case out of Marshfield.

Police in Miami Beach located Keeley while they were responding to a report of aggravated battery at 7:25 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 41st Street and North Meridian Avenue, according to Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a department spokesperson.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a head injury and he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where he was in critical condition Sunday, Rodriguez said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Keeley was found nearby and arrested on the warrant issued in the Marshfield murder case, according to Rodriguez. Officials in Florida said Sunday that they’re looking into Keeley’s alleged role in the Friday battery case in their state.

In the Marshfield matter, Keeley, who’s from Weymouth, had been the subject of a manhunt after police found the Mattsons’ bodies inside their home Nov. 29. They had been beaten and stabbed to death. The couple’s dog was also found dead.

Advertisement

He had been staying with the couple in their Gotham Hill Drive home, and he told a friend the night of Nov. 25 that he had attacked them, according to court papers.

Carl Mattson and Keeley got into an altercation over the dog, which had been barking, Keeley told his friend according to a police report. The conflict led to the killings, court records stated.

The Mattsons were last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day, when they celebrated the holiday with relatives. Carl Mattson, 72, and Vicki Mattson, who would have turned 71 last week, met as teenagers while growing up in Weymouth.

They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next year, according to their family.

Visitation hours will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home in South Weymouth and funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday at Old South Union Church, also in South Weymouth, according to their death notice. The couple will be buried together.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning if Florida authorities will charge Keeley in their state in connection with the Friday assault in Miami Beach.

Requests for comment on the timeline for Keeley’s return to Massachusetts were sent to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office, as well as Marshfield and State Police.

Keeley listened to the proceedings Monday in the Florida courtroom from a separate lockup area, wearing a green sleeveless shirt with his hair dyed red.

The Mattsons “had the biggest hearts trying to help anyone in need,” their daughter wrote in a recent social media post that also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support her family has received.

Advertisement

In a posting on her Facebook account, Kristen Robinson wrote that her family has been buoyed by a wave of emotional support following the deaths of her parents, both of whom were longtime employees of Home Depot, working for the past four years in the company’s Plymouth store.

“From the bottom of my heart (and our family), I just want to thank everyone for their support. My mom and dad would have been amazed by the outpouring of kindness that everyone has shown us,” she wrote. “My parents had the biggest hearts trying to help anyone in need...Let’s pray that justice will be served.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.