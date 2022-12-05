One injured in Dorchester stabbing

A stabbing in Dorchester Monday evening left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
Officers responded to 40 Kingsdale St. at approximately 5:23 p.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made, Boyle said.
No further information was immediately available.
The stabbing comes just hours after two men were shot in the area of the Joseph Lee K-8 School on nearby Talbot Avenue, just a few blocks away.
