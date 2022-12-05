One injured in Dorchester stabbing

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made, Boyle said.

Officers responded to 40 Kingsdale St. at approximately 5:23 p.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

A stabbing in Dorchester Monday evening left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

No further information was immediately available.

The stabbing comes just hours after two men were shot in the area of the Joseph Lee K-8 School on nearby Talbot Avenue, just a few blocks away.





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.