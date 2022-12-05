Two men shot in Dorchester; expected to survive, police say

Shortly after 3 p.m., two men were reported shot on Talbot Avenue, police department spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said.

Two men were shot Monday in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Boyle said the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are canvassing the crime scene and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.