fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men shot in Dorchester; expected to survive, police say

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated December 5, 2022, 59 minutes ago

Two men were shot Monday in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., two men were reported shot on Talbot Avenue, police department spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said.

Boyle said the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are canvassing the crime scene and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video