Two men shot in Dorchester; expected to survive, police say

Two men were shot Monday in Dorchester, Boston police said.
Shortly after 3 p.m., two men were reported shot on Talbot Avenue, police department spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said.
Boyle said the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are canvassing the crime scene and no arrests have been made, authorities said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
