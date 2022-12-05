fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pilot in fatal gyrocopter crash in Beverly identified

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 5, 2022, 58 minutes ago

The man who died after crashing a gyrocopter at Beverly Regional Airport on Sunday morning has been identified by authorities.

Geoffrey Muller, 66, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was the only person on board the small aircraft that crashed at 11:41 a.m., according to Beverly police and the Essex district attorney’s office.

A gyrocopter is classified as an ultra-light aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The small aircraft uses a propeller engine to harness wind to power its fast-spinning propeller, according to the FAA.

A spokesman for the FAA said the crash occurred during takeoff.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

