Pilot in fatal gyrocopter crash in Beverly identified

The man who died after crashing a gyrocopter at Beverly Regional Airport on Sunday morning has been identified by authorities.

Geoffrey Muller, 66, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was the only person on board the small aircraft that crashed at 11:41 a.m., according to Beverly police and the Essex district attorney’s office.

A gyrocopter is classified as an ultra-light aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The small aircraft uses a propeller engine to harness wind to power its fast-spinning propeller, according to the FAA.