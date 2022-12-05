Pilot in fatal gyrocopter crash in Beverly identified

The man who died after crashing a gyrocopter at Beverly Regional Airport on Sunday morning has been identified by authorities.
Geoffrey Muller, 66, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was the only person on board the small aircraft that crashed at 11:41 a.m., according to Beverly police and the Essex district attorney’s office.
A gyrocopter is classified as an ultra-light aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The small aircraft uses a propeller engine to harness wind to power its fast-spinning propeller, according to the FAA.
A spokesman for the FAA said the crash occurred during takeoff.
The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.