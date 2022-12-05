Propane importer shelves ProvPort expansion plan

The Energy Facility Siting Board disagreed in April , but stressed that it wasn’t the final say on the matter.

Sea 3 Providence imports liquid propane from marine vessels into ProvPort. The company had sought approval to also bring in liquid propane via rail, and argued it did not need to go through a full application and approval process because it wasn’t a significant alteration of its current operations.

In the end, though, it was: The company said that because the application process could take more than a year, it could not exercise an option to acquire the property it needed within ProvPort, and the window has now closed. The company is now shelving the plan.

Advertisement

“It will be a problem for that facility’s long-term viability,” said Willie Willis, the chief operating officer of Blackline Partners, of which Sea 3 Providence is a subsidiary. That’s because the company couldn’t lean on one supply solution — importing via marine vessels — and remain competitive, Willis said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Willis said the company wasn’t trying to avoid providing information to the Energy Facility Siting Board — it provided enough for a full application, Willis said — but instead to get its project reviewed on a fast-track schedule to make the timing work. To a large degree, Willis said, the opposition was about fossil fuels in general.

“I think it was a bit of a hill to climb to convince people that it was a necessary step along the way to greening up the systems that we use for driving and heating and a host of things,” Willis said, arguing that propane is a better fuel than home heating oil.

ProvPort, where Sea 3 is a tenant, has been in the news lately after the City Council considered extending its lease and a revenue-sharing deal. The council ended up punting on the matter. Fossil fuels are one flashpoint about the ProvPort expansion in particular and the broader Port of Providence in general. ProvPort, which is just one operator within the Port of Providence, said it was willing to sign off on an amendment that would prevent new fossil fuel operators from becoming tenants.

Advertisement

Critics of the now-dead Sea 3 expansion, like the Conservation Law Foundation, cited what they saw as the negative effects of the project: fuel being transported through neighborhoods; additional truck traffic causing more diesel emissions; and additional use of propane.

“What’s worse, nearby neighborhoods like Washington Park are already bearing an unequal burden of pollution and climate impacts,” the Conservation Law Foundation said in April when the Energy Facility Siting Board said Sea 3 had to go through a full application process.

Attorney General Peter Neronha also intervened in the matter, successfully arguing, among other things, that the project needed to be reviewed to make sure it was consistent with the state’s binding emission reduction targets in the 2021 Act on Climate law.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.