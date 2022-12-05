Some wet weather late Tuesday into Wednesday, but still no big cold yet

It was a frosty sunrise to start the first Monday in December, and although the chilly conditions are quite typical, we haven’t had much in the way of sustained cold air so far.

We have another couple of weather systems bringing a mild rain for later Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be back into the 50s as the precipitation is falling, so obviously no risk of any frozen types. I’m expecting a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall, although some areas will see a little less and some areas could get nearly an inch, especially west of Route 495.

Advertisement

The steadiest rainfall will occur late Tuesday night and the first part of Wednesday but showers could linger as late as the evening commute Wednesday. Both commutes on Tuesday are likely to be dry and both on Wednesday, wet. Unlike our past couple of weather systems there won’t be much wind at all.

Rainfall doesn’t arrive in eastern Massachuetts until late Tuesday evening, according to one of the short-range models. WeatherBELL

Sunshine returns by Thursday with a another high temperature prediction of 50 degrees or over for much of the region. Then we’ll have to watch to see how a new storm system affects us Friday or Saturday. This is far enough in the future that the track of the storm is not yet determined. We could see some additional rainfall or even wet snow in the higher elevations. I do not see this evolving into any sort of significant wintry event, however.

In the longer range, it appears that colder air will arrive during the second and third week of the month. There’s always a lot of interplay in the atmosphere between what we call “teleconnections.” These basically represent different indices around the globe measuring relationships such as pressure systems in one area that can affect the weather thousands of miles away.

Advertisement

The coldest air compared to average is likely to be west of New England into mid-December. WeatherBELL

In highly amplified situations, the guidance — a.k.a. models — we use often have a hard time resolving how the atmosphere will be impacted by these teleconnections. This can result in large gyrations in the forecast itself and accuracy can decrease dramatically.

Teleconnection indices through November 2022. These interact in known and unknown ways to impact local weather patterns. NOAA

There may be more prolonged cold arriving for the middle of December, but I think there’s also the opportunity for the cold to stay west of us and have a lesser impact on New England. It’s certainly challenging and fun to try to figure out whether we’re going to see any cold and snow later this month, but it’s also highly volatile and any forecast you see borders on an educated guess.