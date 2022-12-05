Two N.H. men are charged after drag racing on highway; clocked at more than 125 m.p.h., police say

It wasn’t immediately clear if either of the men had hired lawyers.

Nickolas J. Quintal, 21, was allegedly driving 131 mph in a 2018 Infiniti Q50, and Wyatt H. Adams, 18, was allegedly clocked at 128 mph in a 2008 BMW Coupe, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Two New Hampshire men were arrested Saturday for allegedly driving in excess of 125 mph while racing on Interstate 93 in the Londonderry, N.H. area, authorities said.

A trooper spotted the cars “road racing in Londonderry” around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the Exit 5 southbound on-ramp to Interstate 93, police said.

“Both vehicles entered onto I-93 South and began to drive side by side,” State Police said. “The BMW and Infiniti simultaneously accelerated and commenced racing ... [The trooper] clocked the BMW at 128MPH and the Infiniti at 131MPH. Both vehicles were driving in a posted 65MPH zone.”

The initial trooper who gave chase managed to “stop and identify the operators” with the assistance of two other troopers, police said.

Quintal, who lives in Hookset, N.H., was charged with endangering the welfare of a child passenger in his car, road racing, reckless operation, and negligent driving, State Police said. Adams, who lives in Derry, N.H., was charged with road racing, reckless operation, and negligent driving counts, officials said.

“Both operators were arrested and bailed to their own recognizance and are due to appear before the Derry Circuit Court at a later date,” the release said.

