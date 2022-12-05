Two suspects held without bail in Lowell kidnapping case; man found dead inside home

A man and a woman under investigation for the kidnapping and death of a man whose body was found inside their Lowell home were ordered held without bail Monday pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Samantha E. Perry and Michael Burke were arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of kidnapping while Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office investigates how the 37-year-old man died. Perry and Burke are both 38 years old, officials have said.

Both Perry and Burke were ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing set for Dec. 14. Neither Ryan’s office or the defense lawyers for Perry and Burke publicly disclosed any information about what lead authorities to charge them with kidnapping during the brief hearing.