Wayland police chief to resign following investigation into sexual harassment complaints

The town also released a redacted copy of the investigator’s report on Monday that showed Gibbons had sexual relationships with two subordinate members of the police department in 2003 and 2010. Gibbons was a patrol officer and a sergeant at the time of the alleged incidents, according to the report.

Gibbons, a member of the force since 2002, will still receive pay for the entirety of his three-year contract, Wayland Select Board Vice-Chair Dave Watkins told reporters Monday in a briefing at the town offices.

Just a year after he was sworn in as Wayland’s police chief, Sean Gibbons will resign later this month after an investigation found that he violated the department’s sexual harassment policies, according to town officials and an outside investigation report.

Advertisement

“We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously as a town and we don’t tolerate violations of any of our policies,” Watkins said.

The investigation was conducted by Jaime Kenny of the Pembroke-based law firm Clifford & Kenny.

Watkins said the complaints against Gibbons were brought to the town in March, three months after he was officially named chief of police after serving as acting chief since November 2021.

“A lot of it did come to light after he became police chief,” Watkins said. “The town is looking at its vetting process and we are analyzing how we look at things.”

In a statement released Monday, Gibbons said he takes “full responsibility for exercising profoundly poor judgment by having consensual sexual relations with two of my co-workers on two separate occasions — 19 and 12 years ago.”

He said he made the “extremely difficult decision to retire” to avoid a “drawn-out hearing process.”

Although, he said in the statement, “I am confident that if I fought for my job I would have been vindicated.”

Advertisement

In separate incidents, Gibbons also admitted to driving under the influence on at least two occasions, according to the report.

Watkins said the report will be sent to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Gibbons was placed on leave in March after the allegations were brought to the attention of town officials. Town officials announced last week that Gibbons had agreed to resign as part of an “employment settlement agreement.” His resignation takes effect Dec. 20.

As part of the agreement, the town will pay the rest of Gibbons’ salary according to his contract in two installments: $178,588.75 in January 2023 and in January 2024, according to a copy of the agreement released Monday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.