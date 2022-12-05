With Fall River extension complete, South Coast Rail is on track to open late 2023, Baker and MBTA announce

“This is really a historic moment for us, for our current and future South Coast Rail riders,” Poftak said. “We’re still working hard on the New Bedford branch with our friends at [construction companies] Middlesex and Tutor Perini, and look forward to coming back here later next year for the opening of this service.”

Construction of the Fall River line of the long-awaited South Coast Rail project is complete, and the complete extension is on track to open by late next year, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at a Monday press conference at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station in Assonet.

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker, who made completion of the project a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, cut the ribbon for the newly completed Freetown Station on the Fall River line.

The new lines will extend commuter rail service through Middleborough, stopping in East Taunton before splitting, with one line running toward Fall River via Freetown and another to New Bedford via Church Street Station and the Wamsutta layover — connecting regions of the South Shore to Boston for the first time since the 1950s.

In 2019, the state agreed to pick up the $1 billion tab for the first phase of construction, allowing work to resume on the project, which had been stalled for decades.

“The first thing I want to say is I appreciate your patience,” Baker said. “And I especially appreciate your advocacy, and your perseverance, and your commitment to this project.”

Baker said he remembered first being involved in discussions about the South Coast rail in the 1990s, when he was working as a staffer for Governor Bill Weld.

“At that point in time, there’d already been a conversation going on about South Coast rail for almost a decade,” Baker said.

So far, Poftak said, the MBTA has rebuilt 12 miles of track and 11 culverts, built 10 new crossings, two new stations, including Freetown, and one new layover. “And we’ve done it on time, and we’ve done it on budget,” Poftak said.

Advertisement

He added that the MBTA has already received 16 new coaches, which will replace single-level train cars on the lines, and is currently testing and readying them for service.

He said the 800-foot long Freetown Station includes canopies for protection from the weather, electric vehicle parking, a bike shelter, and “customer amenities,” like benches, lighting, and security cameras.

Poftak said “significant work” is now underway on the New Bedford branch, which includes track and station repair and construction as well as building new signal and communication infrastructure along the corridor — more than $400 million worth of development.

The MBTA’s five-year capital spending plan, released in March, earmarked $493.5 million for the South Coast Rail project to be spent between fiscal years 2022 and 2027.

Baker said commuter rail is currently running at around 80 percent of pre-pandemic ridership, and he attributed growing demand to the system’s reliability, which he said residents along the south coast have been unable to benefit from.

“How are we going to claim to be an inclusive commonwealth if the south coast of Massachusetts, and Fall River and New Bedford in particular, did not have access to the public transportation that was available to all the other communities within 50 miles of Boston?” Baker said.

Advertisement

Baker and Poftak were joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, State Senator Michael Rodrigues, and other state and local officials, who praised the Fall River rails’ completion and recalled a years-long series of hurdles.

Rodrigues, chair of the Massachusetts Senate Ways and Means Committee, said he still has the “infamous” groundbreaking shovel from a 1998 false-start to the project as well as the “real” groundbreaking shovel from 2019 in his office at the State House.

“This is almost surreal for me,” Rodrigues said. “I’ve been to a lot of groundbreakings, but to actually come to a ribbon-cutting is a great experience.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.