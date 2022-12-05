Here’s what’s happening in the Georgia runoff

Walker is making a last-minute push to get out the vote, traversing conservative northern Georgia as part of what he is calling an “Evict Warnock” bus tour. During a stop in Flowery Branch early Monday, he greeted voters at a popular diner, many of whom said they had already voted.

More than 1.8 million Georgians voted early in the runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker. And with the early voting period now over, the focus has turned to the Georgians who will be heading to the polls Tuesday.

The end of the 2022 midterm elections is just one day away.

Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker posed for photos with local residents during a campaign stop on Monday in Flowery Branch, Ga. Alex Wong/Getty

But the early vote is expected to favor Warnock, making Tuesday’s turnout crucial to Walker’s chances. His Republican allies believe he needs to win about 60% of the in-person vote — about 4 percentage points more than his advantage in last month’s general election.

Warnock, too, has run into plenty of supporters who have already cast ballots, including when he preached Sunday morning at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he is a pastor. And he is spending his final campaign swing through Atlanta urging supporters not to take anything for granted.

“We’ve got one more day to bring this thing home, and I want you to create a 911 emergency,” he told a group of students at Georgia Tech. “I want you to vote like it’s an emergency.”

Senator Raphael Warnock spoke during a campaign rally at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Monday. NICOLE CRAINE/NYT

The race will determine whether Democrats gain an absolute majority in the Senate, 51-49, or whether they maintain their current 50-50 split, in which they control the chamber but rely on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Winning a 51st seat would give the party more power on Senate committees in addition to providing a little more wiggle room on votes.

Here are some other developments:

— Warnock held a pair of campaign rallies Sunday night in Athens, home to the University of Georgia, including one at a student center named for Zell Miller, the last Georgia Democrat to win a Senate seat before 2021.

— The contest has already made history: Georgia has never had two Black major-party nominees compete for the Senate, according to political scientists.