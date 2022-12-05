Finding common ground during the holidays

I am an anomaly in Massachusetts: I am a Republican and a conservative (not a MAGA Republican). Most often I read the Globe and mightily disagree with the viewpoints and articles — or lack of newsworthy items I feel are missed or ignored. However, since I was a young teen, I have grown to appreciate the work and investment in humanity that Globe Santa performs each year. While our backgrounds and political ideology may elicit extreme emotions, the truth is we are all humans, we live together in this world. Unfortunately many of our fellow humans are struggling today with gut-wrenching problems: financial uncertainty, health, mental health, drug dependency, just to name a few. Globe Santa represents the goodness in the world, a chance to help our fellow humans. While I often write to express my displeasure with the Globe, I must commend you for your Globe Santa program. Truly, it is an opportunity to make a tiny difference in a person’s life, one smile is worth so much. I will be donating and I hope anyone who reads this might be able to help in this very worthwhile opportunity to do one good thing for another person.