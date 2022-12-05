Presidential press conferences, polls, and popularity

Recently the Globe opined that President Biden should hold more press conferences to showcase the accomplishments of his administration (”Biden must hold more press conferences,” Opinion, Nov. 27). It would compensate for the often short attention span of the electorate and update the public well in advance of the election campaign period. Perhaps more frequent press events would help to close the disconnect between his record and popularity polls.

Strong leadership is not always congruent with ratings. Polls are skewed by single-issue voters, voters who vote only in presidential elections, and non-primary voters. Actually Biden, after only two years in office, already merits inclusion in a very exclusive club of one-term presidents with significant contributions: James K. Polk, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush.