Question 1 financial aid should be available for private college students too

The passage of Question 1 in November is a potential lifeline for thousands of students who need financial help to get to college and stay there, but we must ensure that money is available to every deserving student who needs it (“Use Question 1 to boost college aid,” Opinion, Dec. 1).

Roughly 50 percent of Massachusetts high school graduates who remain in state to enroll at a four-year college go to a private institution. Why would we tell those students that state financial aid isn’t for them, but only for those who choose a public college?

Massachusetts is the world’s capital of private higher education. These colleges and universities drive our economy, our patents, and startups, and helped create the world’s best hospitals. The Commonwealth’s public and private institutions share a common mission — educating the students who will drive the state’s innovation economy and be civically engaged. To pit one sector against the other shortchanges all our institutions, our employers, and, most important, our students.