Supreme Court needs a code of ethics

We have a Supreme Court that has gutted the Voting Rights Act, overturned Roe v. Wade, and in this session, may allow more pollution of America’s water, end affirmative action in college admissions, and consent to gerrymandering and disenfranchising people of color. Isn’t it obvious that the majority of the justices on this court do not believe in the central tenets of democracy which demands equal rights for all (“Confidence in the Supreme Court is cratering. It needs to adopt a code of ethics,” Opinion, Nov. 29)?

This court is political, secretive, and has accepted gifts from wealthy conservatives. Yes, the court needs to adopt a binding code of ethics, it needs to be more transparent, and the justices need term limits. But more important, Congress needs to add four justices to the court. This is the only way we are not going to lose every right we have. This court, as it is now constituted, poses a serious threat to democracy.