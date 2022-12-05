fb-pixel Skip to main content
Boston College loses quarterback Phil Jurkovec via transfer to Pitt

By staff reportUpdated December 5, 2022, 34 minutes ago
After three seasons at Chestnut Hill, Phil Jurkovec has thrown his last pass for Boston College.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Former Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec confirmed to ESPN on Monday that he’s transferring to Pitt.

Jurkovec, who was born in Pittsburgh, has one season of eligibility remaining after three years with the Eagles. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Notre Dame.

At Pitt, Jurkovec will reunite with Frank Cignetti, the former offensive coordinator at BC who now serves on the staff of Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi.

“I’m thankful to coach Narduzzi and coach Cignetti and the University of Pittsburgh for allowing me the opportunity to come home and compete,” Jurkovec told ESPN.

