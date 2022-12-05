Boston College loses quarterback Phil Jurkovec via transfer to Pitt

Jurkovec, who was born in Pittsburgh, has one season of eligibility remaining after three years with the Eagles. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Notre Dame.

Former Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec confirmed to ESPN on Monday that he’s transferring to Pitt.

At Pitt, Jurkovec will reunite with Frank Cignetti, the former offensive coordinator at BC who now serves on the staff of Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi.

“I’m thankful to coach Narduzzi and coach Cignetti and the University of Pittsburgh for allowing me the opportunity to come home and compete,” Jurkovec told ESPN.