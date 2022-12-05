Celtics erupt in the third quarter, hold off Raptors late behind Jayson Tatum’s 31 points

But these Celtics have been unbothered by quiet stretches and challenging circumstances. Instead of wilting and heading west to continue this lengthy road trip, they seized control with a dominant third quarter and eventually grabbed a 116-110 win.

Boston trailed by six at halftime, and if the Raptors hadn’t missed so many free throws, the deficit would have been bigger.

TORONTO — For a half on Monday night, the Celtics appeared to be going through the motions. They were playing their second game in as many nights against a well-rested Raptors team. They were without Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness). And their perch atop the NBA meant that this game did not really ignite any urgency.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum had a quiet start but scored 17 points in that explosive third quarter and finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 22 points.

The Celtics trailed, 64-56, early in the third quarter before Tatum and Marcus Smart (18 points, 7 assists) ignited the run. In the period the two combined for 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, sparking the 35-18 burst that sent the Celtics to a 91-80 lead.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Boston led by as many as 13 points in the fourth before the Raptors put together a mild rally, pulling within 113-108 on a Pascal Siakam free throw with 1:19 left. The Raptors then came up with a steal, but a pass to OG Anunoby in the right corner slid right through his hands and out of bounds. At the other end, Blake Griffin (13 points), who had a strong game starting for Horford, tipped in a Tatum miss.

Observations from the game:

▪ Griffin started the scoring for Boston with a layup on a feed from Tatum, and that ignited a productive half for the veteran who was receiving a spot start. Griffin had 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting, including a powerful one-handed slam as he was fouled late in the second quarter. Griffin certainly does not offer the rim protection that Robert Williams and Horford do, and Toronto took advantage of that by attacking the rim. But he was solid overall.

Advertisement

▪ Despite the recent uptick in turnovers, the Celtics entered the night averaging just 13.9 per game, sixth-fewest in the NBA. But they remained in a rut in the first half and the main issue is that they’re committing unforced errors on awkward passes. Several led to transition baskets for the Raptors, who held a 16-7 edge in fast-break points. But Boston cleaned things up in the third, coughing up the ball just once.

▪ In the first half the Raptors trapped Tatum on the perimeter about as aggressively as any team has this year. They were determined to take the ball out of his hands, and they did. But Tatum does not force the issue in these situations. He generally made the proper reads; his teammates just missed a few of the wide-open looks that were a result of Toronto’s scheme. He may also have just been feeling things out, because in the third quarter he erupted. He found a rhythm with some tough finishes at the rim and that opened up his perimeter game, as he was 6 for 9 with 17 points in the period

▪ The Celtics committed their fourth foul of the second quarter with 7:16 left, putting Toronto in the free-throw penalty for the rest of the half. The Raptors took advantage of the situation by putting pressure on the Celtics with strong drives to the rim, and they were rewarded with 18 second-quarter free throws. The shorthanded Celtics were fortunate that this didn’t lead to any serious foul trouble, and they were fortunate the Raptors really struggled from the line.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.