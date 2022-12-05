fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots-Raiders flexed out of Sunday Night Football into 4:05 p.m. timeslot on Dec. 18

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated December 5, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Neither Bill Belichick (left) nor Josh McDaniels are having the seasons they'd hoped as they enter the tail end of the NFL slate.Chris Unger/Getty

The Week 15 showdown between Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will no longer be played in prime time.

The Patriots-Raiders game, originally slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 18, will now kick off at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the game.

At the time of the NFL’s schedule release, the matchup carried significant intrigue, given the relationship between Belichick and McDaniels, as well as the presumed playoff implications. But the allure has simmered over time, with the 5-7 Raiders not living up to preseason expectations and the 6-6 Patriots hanging in mediocrity.

Instead, the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants will face off in the primetime slot that week.

The Patriots have just one primetime game, Monday night at Arizona, remaining on their schedule. Their regular-season finale against Buffalo has yet to be scheduled.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

