Red Sox looking lower in pitching market, for ‘upside, consistency, and leadership’

But the Sox have other issues they must tend to. One of the many? Pitching. Particularly, starting pitching.

Certainly, Cora would like to have his shortstop back. The Sox brass led by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reiterated Monday that Bogaerts still remains their priority despite the Sox reportedly not putting together a competitive offer.

SAN DIEGO — There’s a world in which the Red Sox need to prepare for life without Xander Bogaerts . Manager Alex Cora acknowledged that Monday afternoon during his Winter Meetings news conference.

The Red Sox have too many question marks with a current list of starters that includes Chris Sale, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, and, potentially, Tanner Houck.

Advertisement

Justin Verlander is off the board. Jacob deGrom, too, though the Red Sox weren’t in on either. They like Chris Bassitt, but it doesn’t sound as if the Sox are in on him. Nor Carlos Rodón.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

After those four, there really aren’t that many frontline starters left on the market. Who is it that the Red Sox want?

“With the progression of our group, we do have guys who are ready to step in and give us innings at the back of the rotation,” Bloom said. “So what we’re looking for will be upside, consistency, and leadership that we can provide for the group.”

Upside entails a number of different qualities, which Bloom went on to explain.

“I think we’d like to have guys where we see a level of ability,” he said. “Either something that they’ve demonstrated or something that we see in there that would be someone that you’d be really proud to have them out there for a playoff game.”

Bloom said the team would entertain a reunion with both Nate Eovaldi and Michael Wacha.

Abreu too rich for Sox blood

While the Red Sox saw first baseman/designated hitter José Abreu as a great fit — a righthanded run producer in the middle of their order — they didn’t come close to the offer for which he ultimately signed with the Astros.

Advertisement

According to major league sources, the Red Sox did make a three-year offer to Abreu, but one in the low- to mid-$40 million range. Abreu got a three-year, $59.5 million deal from Houston.

Despite a career-low 15 home runs, Abreu remained productive in 2022, hitting .304/.378/.446 with 40 doubles for the White Sox in his age-35 season. With that performance — and a career .292/.354/.506 regular-season line — Abreu represented one of the top bats available on the free-agent market. He was likely the best who will not receive a nine-figure deal, behind Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Brandon Nimmo.

The Red Sox are expected to continue to look for corner/DH bats, with righthanded hitters Mitch Haniger, Justin Turner, and Trey Mancini available, as well as lefthanded bats Michael Conforto and Michael Brantley.

Out of town

Though Japanese free agent starter Kodai Senga has reportedly visited a number of major league teams, including the Giants, Mets, Rangers, and Padres, he has not visited Boston according to a major league source. Senga, who features a high-90s fastball and devastating splitter, went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA and 27.5 percent strikeout rate in Japan as a 28-year-old in 2022 . . . Rick Porcello announced his retirement Monday. Porcello has not pitched since the 2020 season with the Mets, where he landed in free agency after five years in Boston, which included the 2016 American League Cy Young. “This guy was one of the best competitors and best leaders we’ve had in this clubhouse during this period of the current ownership and I just want to congratulate Rick on an incredible, incredible career,” said general manager Brian O’Halloran.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.