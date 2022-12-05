fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox made a three-year offer to José Abreu, but it didn’t come close to what he signed for with the Astros

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated December 5, 2022, 19 minutes ago
In 2022, despite a career-low 15 home runs, José Abreu remained productive, hitting .304/.378/.446 with 40 doubles for the White Sox in his age-35 season.Quinn Harris/Getty

SAN DIEGO — While the Red Sox saw first baseman/designated hitter José Abreu as a great fit — a righthanded run producer in the middle of their order — they didn’t come close to the offer for which he ultimately signed with the Astros.

According to major league sources, the Red Sox did make a three-year offer to Abreu, but their offer was in the low- to mid-$40 million range. Abreu went to the Astros on a three-year, $59.5 million deal.

In 2022, despite a career-low 15 home runs, Abreu remained productive, hitting .304/.378/.446 with 40 doubles for the White Sox in his age-35 season. With that performance — and a career .292/.354/.506 line — Abreu represented one of the top bats available on the free agent market, and likely the best who will not receive a nine-figure deal, in an offseason where position players Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Brandon Nimmo are expected to command massive long-term contracts.

With Abreu off the market, the Red Sox are expected to continue to look for corner/DH bats, with righthanded hitters such as Mitch Haniger, Justin Turner, and Trey Mancini available, and veteran lefthanded bats Michael Conforto and Michael Brantley likewise up for bidding.

Though Japanese free agent starter Kodai Senga has reportedly visited a number of major league teams, including the Giants, Mets, Rangers, and Padres, he has not visited the Red Sox in Boston, according to a major league source. Senga, who features a high-90s fastball and devastating splitter, went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA and 27.5 percent strikeout rate in Japan as a 28-year-old in 2022.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

