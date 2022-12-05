Red Sox made a three-year offer to José Abreu, but it didn’t come close to what he signed for with the Astros

SAN DIEGO — While the Red Sox saw first baseman/designated hitter José Abreu as a great fit — a righthanded run producer in the middle of their order — they didn’t come close to the offer for which he ultimately signed with the Astros.

According to major league sources, the Red Sox did make a three-year offer to Abreu, but their offer was in the low- to mid-$40 million range. Abreu went to the Astros on a three-year, $59.5 million deal.

In 2022, despite a career-low 15 home runs, Abreu remained productive, hitting .304/.378/.446 with 40 doubles for the White Sox in his age-35 season. With that performance — and a career .292/.354/.506 line — Abreu represented one of the top bats available on the free agent market, and likely the best who will not receive a nine-figure deal, in an offseason where position players Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Brandon Nimmo are expected to command massive long-term contracts.