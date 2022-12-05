Veteran forward Bobby Wood signs with Revolution for 2023 MLS season

Wood was selected with the first pick in Stage 2 of Major League Soccer’s 2022 re-entry draft last week. The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he recorded 5 goals in 31 appearances. In 2022, Wood started 13 games for RSL and recorded 3 goals and an assist. Before signing on with MLS, the Hawaii native played in Germany for 11 years.

“We are excited to welcome Bobby Wood to the New England Revolution,” Revolution sporting director and coach Bruce Arena said in a statement released by the team. “I’m very familiar with Bobby, having coached him on the international stage with the United States, and I’m very confident that he’ll be an excellent addition to our attack here in New England.”

Wood has 45 USMNT caps, with 13 goals scored and five assists. He made his senior international debut in 2013 before scoring his first international goal against the Netherlands in 2015. In World Cup qualifiers, Wood has scored five goals with two assists over 14 appearances. While with the USMNT, his coach in 2016-17 was Arena.