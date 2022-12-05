With a new coach, Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk has never played so well

“It’s a lot about details,” said DeBrusk’s center, captain Patrice Bergeron . “His stick being active in lanes, stopping on pucks, things that can make a difference whether you have a Grade-A chance or you’re backchecking. Those plays can go unnoticed but they make a lot of big difference for our line. Second and third effort on pucks — he keeps getting better and he wants to improve.”

Jake DeBrusk , whose extended slumps and clashes with his former coach preceded a since-rescinded trade request, has solidified his spot as a No. 1 right wing for Jim Montgomery , scoring eight goals and 17 points in 22 games.

Whether it’s coincidence is unclear, but two of the Bruins who felt most affected by Bruce Cassidy’s coaching style are playing the best hockey of their careers since his departure.

Advertisement

No. 3 right wing Trent Frederic is a more impactful player this year, making fewer of the inopportune mistakes that got him benched with Cassidy. He is also using his shot more. He scored twice in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Avalanche, double-dipping for the first time as an NHLer and boosting him to 5-4—9 in 20 games. Like DeBrusk with Bergeron and Brad Marchand, Frederic has become a valuable support player for two more established linemates (Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Freddy, you watch him in practice, he scores,” Marchand said. “That’s what he does. Monty’s really pushing him to embrace that. C.C. [Coyle] is on another level this year. And playing with Hallsy, who’s a very dynamic, offensive guy, they’re finding that chemistry. They’re making a lot of plays.”

Not every young player who struggled under Cassidy is thriving under Montgomery. Jakub Zboril’s inconsistency has him on the fringe of the lineup. Jack Studnicka was traded to Vancouver for two prospects. Anton Blidh walked into another roster battle with a different team (Colorado). But DeBrusk and Frederic’s ascension have helped solidify one of the league’s deepest forward groups.

Advertisement

“To be successful, you need the young guys to step up and take control and [make] a bigger impact,” Marchand said. “We’re seeing that this year. Guys are coming in and embracing their roles and opportunities and thriving in them.”

DeBrusk, who scored his 100th career goal Saturday, was asked if he felt any extra motivation for Monday’s game.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “I mean, that’s pretty obvious.

“For me, it’s one of those things where I came in with a fresh, clean slate after everything last year. I was looking forward to doing whatever I can to help the team. It’s going to be a little bit weird at the beginning for probably both sides.

“But we’re playing against Vegas. We’re not playing against him, in a sense. We’re happy with where our game is at. We’re happy with the changes we’ve made. Our record speaks for itself. We’re just worried about our game in here. The home crowd’s been pretty intense lately and we just want to keep this thing going.”

Pavel Zacha gets comfortable

Pavel Zacha, swapped one-for-one for Erik Haula last July, has found his game with Czech mates David Krejci and David Pastrnak.

“He does a lot of work for us on the line,” Pastrnak said of Zacha, who entered Monday’s game 3-13—16. “He’s great on forecheck. We all know about his skill and speed. He’s heavy on the puck and he hangs onto it. It’s technically a new line — we’re still working through — but it makes it easier when you have a guy doing that.”

Advertisement

Montgomery loves Zacha’s ability to win battles and footraces, play Golden Retriever for pucks and be a Bulldog in front of the net. He also noted that playing with Krejci and Pastrnak isn’t as easy as some make it look.

“Everybody forces the puck to your best goal-scorers,” Montgomery said. “That just happens. Bergy and March do it when Pasta’s on their line, too. That’s natural. For Zacha, growing up, Krejci was probably an idol because he was the best player in his country when he was in his formative years as a teenager, and Pasta was right before him in terms of being a first-round pick from the same country. There’s a lot of maybe added pressure when he first goes to that line, compared to where he is now, settling in and playing his game.”

Jeremy Swayman gets call

After brushing off a reporter’s request to name a starting goalie before puck drop, Montgomery sent out Jeremy Swayman to face Golden Knights starter Logan Thompson … Vegas was without star center Jack Eichel, of North Chelmsford and Boston University, because of a lower body injury. He has not played in Boston since Dec. 27, 2019 ... Vegas’ No. 1 defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (personal reasons) was not active.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.