COVID protests in China raise hope for solidarity among activists abroad

In recent days, she said, she and other mainland Chinese students have demonstrated in Australia against Beijing’s policies, calling for more freedom in China, including an easing of COVID restrictions.

Li, 23, has since changed her mind about that issue — and about much else.

Three years ago in Melbourne, Ronnie Li and other students from mainland China chanted in support of their government. They were trying to drown out a rally promoting the prodemocracy movement in Hong Kong, the biggest challenge to Beijing’s authority in years.

“Everyone has woken up,” she said. “Slowly. Change takes time.”

The recent protests in China have rippled well beyond the mainland, to cities around the world with large contingents of Chinese students — even Hong Kong, where the prodemocracy protests of 2019 were crushed and dissent of any kind is now dangerous.

Some young people like Li — members of what has been called China’s most nationalistic generation in decades, raised on a censored Internet in which the ruling Communist Party can do no wrong — have experienced what they describe as a political awakening. It is unclear whether they represent more than a tiny minority, or how far beyond the issue of COVID restrictions their criticism of Beijing might go.

But some protesters who oppose the Chinese government for other reasons — like the crushing of democracy in Hong Kong, the threat to Taiwan, and China’s persecution of Uyghurs in its Xinjiang region — have at least tentative hopes that the moment might be used to find common cause with them.

“The struggle in the mainland is closely connected to our struggle,” said Sarah Lau, a Hong Kong resident in her early 20s.

She was one of about two dozen young people, mostly from mainland China, who on Nov. 28 held a vigil in an alley in Hong Kong’s Central district. They held up blank sheets of paper — used as a symbol of defiance by demonstrators on the mainland — and arranged bouquets of flowers around a shrine for victims of the fire in Xinjiang that set off the protests.

Dozens of police officers and journalists watched them. Police recorded them with video cameras and took down their names. Afterward, cleaners stuffed the posters, flowers, and candles into trash bags.

Several such quiet demonstrations have been held in Hong Kong in solidarity with the mainland protests. On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s security minister, Chris Tang, said they were driven by “familiar faces” from the 2019 protests.

He also issued a warning: “Being a mainland student does not mean you’re innocent.”

Li, the student in Australia, is one of a number of people from the mainland who have expressed contrition on Twitter about their past attitudes toward the Hong Kong protesters. She said she began feeling more sympathetic toward them last year, after spending more than a month in quarantine in China.

“We can only say that the Chinese have been brainwashed too well,” she said. “It’s not the people’s fault. The Communist Party is to blame.”

On the mainland, the protests may have drawn more attention to the Uyghurs, a mostly Muslim Turkic minority who have been the target of a crackdown that detained vast numbers of them in internment camps. Many in China were aware of a COVID lockdown in Xinjiang that led to shortages of food and medicine. Then the deadly fire last month in the regional capital, Urumqi, set off the recent protests.

But activists and experts said that while the protesters knew about the fire and expressed solidarity with Uyghurs about the lockdown, that empathy did not necessarily extend to the group’s broader plight.

“Most people in China don’t really understand the camp system,” said Darren Byler, an anthropologist who studies the minority populations in northwestern China and the Uyghur diaspora. “They don’t see Xinjiang as the Uyghur homeland. They see Xinjiang as a part of China, another province far away.”

But some Uyghurs overseas who attended recent protests saw some hope for changing minds.

A Uyghur student in Vancouver — who asked to remain anonymous, fearing for the safety of her relatives in Xinjiang — said that after days of watching footage of the fire, she decided to commemorate the victims. She shared a photo of a candle, a time and a location on social media, and was surprised when about 100 people showed up.

The rally was held almost entirely in Mandarin. The student played a recording of a Uyghur ballad, yelled slogans calling for an end to internment camps and even joined in the chorus of China’s national anthem, feeling that one line — “Stand up, ye who refuse to be enslaved!” — spoke to the moment.

She does not usually bring up the camps, a subject that her friends who belong to China’s Han ethnic majority have been skeptical about. But the gathering left her with the impression that at least some of the rally attendees might be starting to see the issue differently.

Ben Yan, 29, who said he belonged to another ethnic minority group in China, said he had previously doubted reports of internment camps in Xinjiang. But the experience of living through lockdown in Shanghai, which he called “hell on earth,” led him to believe that the authorities were capable of it.

“I now have every reason to believe that Uyghurs have suffered unimaginably,” said Yan, who left China this fall and is currently in Japan, where he left flowers and blank paper at the Chinese consulate in Nagoya as a form of protest. “But the general Han people still don’t understand or believe what had happened to them. I think that’s a problem.”