Russia’s defiance adds to questions over whether price cap will work

The Group of 7 nations agreed Friday to cap the price of Russian crude at $60 a barrel, putting in place a complex United States-backed plan to limit what Russia can charge for its oil exports. Supporters of the plan, which goes into effect Monday, say it is likely to dent the Kremlin’s finances, while still keeping enough Russian crude on the market to avoid a global oil price shock.

Russia insisted Sunday that it would not sell oil that was subject to a price limit set by the Group of 7 countries, even if it meant cutting production, adding to questions over whether the plan will succeed in slowing Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, said the price cap would have a negative effect on the global market and would contradict World Trade Organization rules. He said that Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, was “working on mechanisms” to undermine enforcement of the cap, without elaborating.

“We will sell oil and oil products only to countries that will work with us on market conditions, even if we would have to lower production,” he said on Rossiya-24, a Russian state news network.

The price cap is set to take effect the same day that an embargo on Russian crude imports to the European Union will begin.

While it was unclear whether the Kremlin would follow through with the threat to curb oil production — which would also harm Russia’s economy — questions already loomed over whether the new price cap could be enforced.

That plan places the burden of putting into effect and policing the price cap on the businesses that help sell the oil: global shipping and insurance companies, which are mostly based in Europe. Insurers and transporters have warned that records could be falsified by those seeking to keep Russian oil flowing.

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine criticized the price limit as inadequate to deter Russian aggression. Speaking in a nightly address one day after EU diplomats reached the agreement following prolonged negotiations, he said the plan’s architects were “trying to avoid hard decisions.”

The $60-per-barrel threshold was a compromise: One group of European maritime nations had demanded the price cap be placed at or above $70 a barrel, to ensure that their business interests would not be disrupted; another group of countries had demanded the cap be set at or around $30 a barrel to slash Russia’s revenue significantly. Eventually, the negotiators decided on a price that is in the neighborhood of what major buyers of Russian oil, such as China and India, currently pay.

Zelenskyy said he found the deal lacking.

“If the price limit for Russian oil is $60 instead of, for example, $30, which Poland and the Baltic countries talked about, then the Russian budget will receive about $100 billion a year,” Zelenskyy said.

“This money will go not only to the war and not only to Russia’s further sponsoring of other terrorist regimes and organizations,” he continued, but also to broader destabilization.

The United States had led the push for an agreement along the lines of what was ultimately negotiated. After the deal was announced, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised the plan, saying it helped “achieve our goal of restricting Putin’s primary source of revenue for his illegal war in Ukraine while simultaneously preserving the stability of global energy supplies.”

Western sanctions have so far failed to weaken Moscow’s energy exports: Russia is on track to earn more this year from oil sales than last year, buoyed by a surge in the global price after the war began.

EU diplomats have agreed that the price cap should be reviewed every two months, or more frequently if needed, by a committee of policymakers from G-7 countries and allies.

Despite the looming embargo and price cap, OPEC and its allies, including Russia, said Sunday that they would leave their quotas for oil production unchanged. The group, known as OPEC+, appears to have decided during a teleconference that there was no reason to alter policy amid the many uncertainties in the oil market.

What the outcome of these initiatives will be for oil markets is still unclear, but they could affect millions of barrels a day of Russian oil. OPEC may have decided that it was better off keeping its collective head down rather than risk being blamed if, for instance, prices jump in the coming days.