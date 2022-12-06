ART to present a revival of ‘Evita’; ‘Into the Woods’ coming to the Colonial

First, Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater announced that it will present a revival of “Evita,” the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice about Eva Perón, first lady of Argentina. The production will be at the Loeb Drama Center from May 14 to July 16.

There was no word on who will play Eva, Argentine president Juan Perón, and Che, who provides narration and sardonic commentator on Eva’s path to power. ART spokeswoman Rebecca Curtiss said casting will be announced at a later date.

The ART production, in association with Washington, D.C-based Shakespeare Theatre Company, will be directed by Sammi Cannold. When she helmed the world premiere of Celine Song’s “Endlings” in 2019, Cannold became the youngest female director in the ART’s history.

Advertisement

The original 1979 Broadway production of “Evita” made a star of Patti LuPone, who played the title role, with Mandy Patinkin as Che, and Bob Gunton as Peron. A 2012 revival starred Elena Roger as Eva, Ricky Martin as Che, and Michael Cerveris as Perón.

Meanwhile, the producers of the highly acclaimed Broadway revival of “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, announced that the musical will go on tour starting in February. Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre will be one of its stops, from March 21-26.

Some members of the Broadway cast will reprise their roles on the tour, including Montego Glover as the Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf. Directed by Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods,” is currently playing at the St. James Theatre.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.