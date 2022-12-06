I did housework while watching ‘Jeanne Dielman,’ and it was a surreal experience

Equally notable is the film’s subject: a middle-class Belgian widow played by Delphine Seyrig. The greatest film of all time, according to the poll, is about a woman performing the most ordinary of duties: housework. We see her cooking at the stove, setting the table, clearing the table, folding clothes and putting them away.

On Dec. 1 the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound magazine announced the results of its once-a-decade critics’ poll , The Greatest Films of All Time — and something momentous happened. A female director won the top spot for the first time in the survey’s 70-year history with a film she made at just 25: “Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” written and directed by the late Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman .

We also see her taking an older man into her bedroom and closing the door. The light shifts, the hallway darkens, and they exit the room. She hands the man his hat, coat, and scarf; he takes out his wallet and hands her money. We understand she is a sex worker who does her work at home. When a young man shows up and she kisses his cheeks, we understand she is also a mother. When a baby in a bassinet later appears in her flat, we learn she is a sometimes-babysitter. As all these moments coalesce, we see a common thread.

I saw “Jeanne Dielman” for the first time this past weekend while folding a massive amount of laundry and making soup. The film is around 3½ hours long (it takes place over three days), so at various points I took breaks to put clothes away or check the stove. As Vincent Canby noted in a 1983 review in The New York Times, “‘Jeanne Dielman’ is not a movie to see if you’re in a hurry to go somewhere else. It demands total attention. If one gives it anything less its revenge will be a boredom so complete it might be fatal.”

My attention was admittedly divided as I watched “Jeanne Dielman” over the course of two days while tending to my own housework and two kids. Surely, this isn’t how Akerman intended her film to be seen, but these domestic interruptions heightened my viewing experience, which began to feel strangely interactive. Jeanne Dielman folded her son’s pajamas; I folded my daughter’s nightgown. She peeled potatoes; I peeled carrots. She served dinner to her son; I served dinner to mine. About halfway through the film, my son, Marlow, who’s 10, wandered into the TV room and watched with me as Jeanne Dielman ate a sandwich sitting alone at her kitchen table. Seyrig takes as long as one takes to eat a sandwich sitting alone at the kitchen table, or to wash dishes, or to dry and put away silverware — and Akerman doesn’t cut away.

“Have you ever seen anything like this?” I asked Marlow.

“Maybe ‘The Red Turtle,” he said, recalling the 2016 animated film about a man who gets shipwrecked on a deserted island; it has no dialogue. “Or maybe ‘Cast Away,’” he said, referencing the Tom Hanks deserted-island movie, “but, like, ‘Cast Away’ in a house.”

It’s an apt description, in some ways. Jeanne Dielman gets visitors: her son, Sylvain (played by Jan Decorte); her clients; a neighbor. She receives a letter from her sister in Canada who invites her and Sylvain to visit. But she is mostly alone. With the exception of the occasional errand, she rarely leaves her flat; she is marooned with her housework. Wash, rinse, repeat.

“I find this weirdly relaxing,” I told Marlow as we watched her set the table for what felt like the millionth time.

“Is it because you see you’re not alone in all this . . . " — he searched for the right word — “work?”

Well, yeah, you could say that. With “Jeanne Dielman,” Akerman makes visible the often-invisible labor of motherhood, and womanhood in general. The film came out in 1975 — which the United Nations designated International Women’s Year — in the middle of the decade that gave us abortion rights, the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, and “Ms.” as a prefix as well as a magazine. Watching Seyrig peel those potatoes with a far-away expression, I couldn’t help but think of Jane O’Reilly’s landmark feminist piece, “Click! The Housewife’s Moment of Truth,” and wonder what Jeanne Dielman would make of the concept of consciousness-raising. I also thought of Gloria Steinem’s 1963 Show magazine exposé chronicling the days she spent working undercover as a Playboy Bunny. Among the takeaways of the experience, Steinem later wrote, was “Realizing that all women are Bunnies.”

Was I meant to walk away with a similar realization after watching Akerman’s film — that all women are Jeanne Dielman? I don’t think so; that seems simplistic, the conclusion too easily drawn. As close and intimate as Akerman’s portrait of Jeanne Dielman feels at times, the viewer is also kept at an emotional distance. We see the interior of the flat — the cramped but tidy kitchen, the fussy curtains and drab wallpaper — but not the inner life of the woman. For much of the film, it’s unclear if she’s satisfied or dissatisfied, trapped or living life on her own terms. She often looks lost in her thoughts as she goes about her daily business, but we don’t know what she’s thinking or how she views her situation. In his review, Canby wrote that “Miss Seyrig, though she has never looked more beautiful, is a fascinating, self-mockingly frumpy Jeanne Dielman, who is less a character than some nightmarish representation of a woman.”

I think he missed the point. The genius of “Jeanne Dielman” is that it doesn’t merely “represent” anything or anyone; it is too specific in its details, too much like life itself thanks largely to Seyrig’s seamless performance. Susan Sontag famously said that “to be a woman is to be an actress.” In this case, to be an actress means to be a woman being an actress — the “unknowability” that Seyrig brings to her character makes her all the more real.

Occasionally, we glean bits of her backstory and get a glimpse of how other people see her. “George has been dead six years now. We know you’re very brave and you say you’d rather stay single so as not to complain,” her sister writes in the letter that Jeanne reads aloud to her son in flat, run-on sentences. “But sometimes when I think of you, tears come to my eyes.”

In another scene, as Sylvain is getting ready for bed, he asks his mother how she and his father got together. We learn that they met “after the Americans had left” when Jeanne was living with her aunts because her parents had died.

“I didn’t feel like getting married,” she says, “but it seemed to be ‘the thing to do,’ as they say.”

Sylvain later remarks that if he were a woman, “I could never make love with someone I wasn’t deeply in love with.”

“How could you know?” she asks. “You’re not a woman.”

To be honest, I’m still figuring out what to make of this film: Like my soup stock, I’ve needed time to let all the ingredients simmer. There were moments of profound boredom, both for Jeanne Dielman and for me, but the emphasis is on “profound.” I’ve found myself thinking about her life, about my own, about life itself — made up of minutiae, and minutes, of time lost never to be regained, of evenings, mornings, and afternoons measured out with coffee spoons. I was left with questions, unasked, and conversations, half-formed in my own head.

Is “Jeanne Dielman” the greatest film of all time? I’m not sure. But it may be the greatest film about time itself.

Available on The Criterion Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brookehauser.