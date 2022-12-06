Keeping apace of ‘Slow Horses’ pays off in the end

“Slow Horses” isn’t a comedy, really, but it’s suffused with a wry tone that emanates directly from Oldman’s performance as Jackson Lamb, the hard-drinking, sour-tempered, slovenly, and brilliant leader of a group of demoted MI5 agents. The show, adapted from the book series by Mick Herron, runs on a lot of plot threads involving, this season, Russian sleeper agents and such — but ultimately it’s all about Lamb, his greasy manner, and his ability to stay steps ahead of everyone else. There are scenes that had me laughing out loud simply watching Oldman-as-Lamb eat a bowl of soup. He’s not neat.

I was disappointed that Gary Oldman wasn’t nominated for an Emmy for the first season of “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ spy series that returned for season 2 last week. Not that Oldman needs more awards on his crowded shelf — but a public nod might have garnered a bit of attention for the British series, which is a lot of fun.

Advertisement

The rest of the cast in the six-episode season is very good, too. Jack Lowden plays River Cartwright, an excellent investigator whose one big screw-up during a training exercise stalled his young career and brought him to Lamb’s department at Slough House (thus the show’s title). Even his connections — he’s the nephew of a former MI5 bigwig (a low-key Jonathan Pryce) — can’t help him out of the rag-tag collection of losers. Saskia Reeves is a quiet force as the office administrator, a recovering alcoholic who tends to Lamb. Christopher Chung is perfectly irritating as a smug computer expert. And Kristin Scott Thomas is a chilly MI5 head who is a bundle of mixed motives. Her scenes with Oldman are strong, as you might expect.

The plot of the first six-episode season, about the kidnapping of a Muslim man, was more straightforward than that of season 2. This time, the action begins with a former MI5 Cold War agent dead on a bus, and it spirals out from there into twists involving the sleeper agents and a possible terrorist attack. It’s complicated, but it’s worth it in the end, just like Lamb’s crime-solving methods.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.