Bankruptcy, again, for Bertucci’s

Founded near Davis Square in Somerville in 1981, Bertucci’s and its brick-oven pizza was once a staple of New England fast-casual dining. At its peak it had over 100 locations. Now, its website lists just 31, in 9 states.

Bertucci’s Restaurants LLC, the Italian-themed restaurant chain based in Northborough, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week for the second time in four years, according to court documents.

The company has wrestled with inflation and rising food and labor costs coupled with sales that slowed during the pandemic. While sales rebounded some last year, they remain well below levels seen before COVID, according to data reported by Restaurant Business Online. A few Bertucci’s locations locally have also contracted as so-called “ghost kitchens,” that prepare and deliver food under various names via online delivery apps.

Five Bertucci’s locations in Massachusetts have recently closed, according to a company representative, leaving just 20 in their home state. Ten more have closed in five other states. According to Bertucci’s, employees impacted by the closures “have been offered employment at the other locations that remain open.”

Locations unaffected by the closures will remain open, under normal business hours, according to Bertucci’s. Companies typically file Chapter 11 to reorganize their business and discharge their debt under court supervision, but continue operating.

Bertucci’s also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, closing 15 restaurants before it was bought for $20 million by Orlando-based Earl Enterprises, the owner of restaurant chains like Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, and Earl of Sandwich. Despite the ownership change, Bertucci’s restaurants, menus, and management largely stayed the same.

Bertucci’s did not immediately comment on the bankruptcy filing.

