The New York Times, brought to you by GE, for one day anyway

The historic campaign marks the first time a single advertiser has bought up all The Times’ print real estate, plus most of its premier digital advertising space, as Axios first reported. GE ran 22 full-page color ads and five partial pages in the news, business, arts, and science sections. Online, there are ads on the desktop and mobile homepage s , as well as takeovers of three section webpages, the flagship podcast “The Daily,” and two newsletter briefings.

Boston-based General Electric took over the pages of The New York Times Tuesday in an advertising blitz meant to promote the legendary conglomerate’s impending split into three separate publicly-traded companies : GE HealthCare, GE Aerospace, and GE Vernova.

Many of the ads — developed jointly by the Times’ advertising creative arm and Giant Spoon, which is GE’s media agency of record — guide readers through interactive science-focused exercises. A two-page spread, for example, instructs people on how to build an “elite-level paper airplane” adapted from a book written by Ken Blackburn, the Guinness World Record holder for paper airplane time aloft. Another, a circular crossword puzzle, draws on the expertise of award-winning puzzle maker Brendan Emmett Quigley.

The inside of the glossy wrap in the Tuesday Times paper. DITI KOHLI/THE BOSTON GLOBE

The glossy GE-branded wrap that covers the paper shows off the logos of the three companies that will split out of GE in the next two years, and a quote from co-founder Thomas Edison: “The secret of success is focus of purpose.”

In addition to its normal distribution, 5,000 copies of the Times’ paper will be distributed by GE throughout New York City.

Laura Correnti, a partner at Giant Spoon, told Axios that the campaign was about “really about singling GE out as the only message throughout the NYT ecosystem on this day.” She continued, “From a media strategy standpoint, if you can create focus, you can talk about focus.”

GE timed the campaign — estimated to cost somewhere in the seven figures — strategically. Its healthcare spinoff was approved by the board last week and will host its first ever investor day on Thursday. The aviation and power and renewably energy divisions will break off into standalone companies in 2024.

GE moved its headquarters to Boston from suburban Connecticut to much fanfare in 2016, and opened its new headquarters office on Fort Point Channel in 2019. But it is a much-changed company since those heady days, and currently employs fewer than 200 people in Boston. In October, it announced plans to vacate its Necco Street headquarters and relocate to smaller space elsewhere in the region. Still, GE is faring well internationally, with 174,000 employees across 170 countries at the end of 2020.

A two-page interactive advertisement spread from GE Aerospace, teaching readers how to build an "elite-level paper airplane." DITI KOHLI/THE BOSTON GLOBE

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.