PepsiCo cutting hundreds of corporate jobs

PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs at its North American snacks and beverage divisions, according to a news report, making it the latest large employer to scale back its white-collar workforce. It’s also a sign that big layoffs have extended beyond the tech and media sectors as companies brace for a tighter economic environment, according to the Wall Street Journal report, which cites people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Some of the country’s largest employers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Facebook’s parent company Meta, have recently slashed thousands of white-collar jobs. That’s on top of heavy job reductions in the media world, including CNN and Gannett newspapers. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The PepsiCo cuts will occur within its beverage business based in Purchase, N.Y., as well as its snacks and packaged food business, headquartered both in Chicago and Plano, Texas, the report said. — WASHINGTON POST

MUSIC

Apple Music wants you to sing along

Apple Music wants to help you and your friends sing along to your favorite songs with a new feature it’s rolling out just as people gather for end-of-year parties. Apple Music Sing gives the user the ability to adjust a song’s vocals and an enhanced beat-by-beat lyric display, which both draw on the platform’s massive song library. The result is what Apple hopes will be an effortless invitation to karaoke. Display lyrics have been enhanced, going from line-by-line previously to syllable-to-syllable now, including breaking out the backup vocals and animating them separately. For duets, the lyrics switch from the left side of the screen to the right depending on who is singing, making it easier to anticipate your timing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

BuzzFeed to lay off nearly 200

Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12 percent of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions. The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off. Advertisers, on which BuzzFeed relies, have broadly pulled back spending to address rising costs. Spending on advertising is typically among the most elastic items in a company’s budget and is often the first place to see cuts. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh on Feb. 14, 2019. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

AUTOMOTIVE

Safety officials probe complaints about Jeeps shutting down

US safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Documents posted Tuesday by the agency say it has 15 complaints that drivers have gotten dashboard messages saying their coolant temperature is too high, followed by an immediate engine shutdown. The agency says that in most cases the messages corrected themselves or were temporarily fixed when the Jeeps were stopped and restarted. One complaint said a Compass wouldn’t restart and had to be towed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

In-house board accuses Meta of favoring celebrities and politicians

Meta was harshly criticized by an internal oversight board Tuesday for policies that give celebrities, politicians, and business partners special treatment compared with the vast majority of Facebook and Instagram users. People with a high number of followers have been able to say and share things on Facebook and Instagram that would otherwise be quickly removed for violating company policies, according to the Oversight Board, created by the company to adjudicate thorny policy questions related to free speech, human rights, and content moderation. A program called cross-check ensured that high-profile users received additional review from a human moderator before they had their posts removed for running afoul of Meta’s terms of service. — NEW YORK TIMES

STREAMING

HBO Max to be sold again via Amazon Prime

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will once again sell HBO Max through Amazon Prime in a bid to bring millions of new subscribers to its flagship streaming service. Amazon customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max through the retailer’s store for online video channels and watch its programs within Amazon’s main streaming service. The deal also covers Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service that will combine HBO Max with Discovery’s other assets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

CEO of Slack to leave in January

Stewart Butterfield, the chief executive of Slack, a workplace communication platform owned by Salesforce, said Monday that he would leave his position in January. Butterfield, who helped found Slack, announced his departure less than a week after Bret Taylor, Salesforce’s co-chief executive, resigned from his post. Taylor, who is also leaving the company in January, helped engineer the deal to buy Slack for $27.7 billion in 2020. Slack, which was founded in 2010, grew quickly and went public in 2019. Companies use Slack so workers can communicate with one another quickly and often in groups. — NEW YORK TIMES

Attendees walk past Activision Blizzard Inc. signage during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Troy Harvey/Bloomberg

LABOR

Workers at game maker owned by Microsoft vote on unionizing

A few months after Microsoft announced plans to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard, the tech giant said it would remain neutral if Activision workers sought to unionize once the deal went through. Now, a major union is testing Microsoft’s appetite for organizing at a company it owns. A group of more than 300 employees at ZeniMax Media, a Maryland-based video game maker owned by Microsoft, has begun voting on whether to form the company’s only union in the United States. — NEW YORK TIMES

GROCERY STORES

FTC wants more info from Kroger on its planned merger with Albertsons

Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of rival supermarket chain Albertsons will face an in-depth review by the Federal Trade Commission. The US regulator sent a so-called second request seeking additional information on the deal, Kroger said in a statement Tuesday. Such a request lengthens a transaction’s antitrust review by months or years, depending on the complexity of the agreement. Kroger and Albertsons are the two biggest traditional supermarket chains in the United States. But Kroger ranks second in market share for groceries after Walmart, according to market research firm Numerator. Albertsons is fourth after Costco. Together, the companies operate a combined total of almost 5,000 stores, though they have agreed to divest as many as 375 to win regulatory approval and Kroger suggested in a federal filing that 650 was the upper limit. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Millions of millennials moving home

Soaring rents forced millions of young Americans to move back in with their parents this year, according to a new survey. About one in four millennials are living with their parents, according to the survey of 1,200 people by Pollfish for the website PropertyManagement.com. That’s equivalent to about 18 million people between the ages of 26 and 41. More than half said they moved back in with family in the past year. Among the latter group, the surge in rental costs was the main reason given for the move. About 15 percent of millennial renters say that they’re spending more than half their after-tax income on rent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS