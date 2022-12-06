Got a ‘hophead’ on your gift list? Consider ‘The Book of Hops’

The cover of "The Book of Hops"

Dan DiSorbo, a brand marketer, designer, and self-described “hophead,” dedicated five years to learning about an essential element of beer: hops. “Like grapes are to wine, hops are the ingredient that sets beer apart,” says the Connecticut native. The booming craft beer movement sparked by a fascination with hops has made hops hip, and DiSorbo has delved deep into every aspect of the topic. The result is “The Book of Hops: A Craft Beer Lover’s Guide to Hoppiness.” Erik Christiansen’s striking, detailed photographs add to its appeal. You might read certain chapters while sipping a favorite to improve your understanding and appreciation of what’s in the glass. Readers discover 50 different types of hops like the El Dorado, which has tropical and stone fruit and watermelon flavors and can go into IPAs, Pale Ales, Lagers, and Blondies; while Eclipse offers fruitiness to Witbiers, Pilsners, Pale Ales, and others with its sweet mandarin, citrusy, and piney flavors. The book discusses beer styles, from Milkshake IPA to Barleywine, Porter, and Kolsch, to Schwarzbier, one of the oldest. In addition to profiles of brewers, there’s a glossary of craft beer lingo to learn, which will impress your friends. A tutorial on proper glassware and pouring techniques helps enhance the enjoyment of the drink. The author avoids an academic approach, for he says, he’s not “a craft beer maker, but a craft beer drinker.” Although he included a section on the science of beer production, his clear, accessible style makes the subject engaging, even for an uninitiated craft beer drinker. But for a “hophead” friend or relative, it could be an ideal gift ($21 to $27.50). Available at penguinrandomhouse.com, amazon.com, and other booksellers.