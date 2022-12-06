At Mahoney’s in Winchester, they’re getting back to their farm stand roots

A new building with a greenhouse roof catches your eye at Mahoney’s Garden Center in Winchester. There is a market inside called the Farmstand, where the shelves and tables are stacked with specialty pantry items from smaller companies — jams, crackers, granola, pasta, sauces, ground spices, coffee — and local produce. Vermont artisan cheeses, organic milk, and other regional dairy products fill refrigerators. There are meats from Savenor’s, pies from Petsi of Somerville, and ice cream churned at Gracie’s of Cambridge. Cape Cod’s Centerville Pie Co. pies are here, too. You can stop in for a sandwich, salad, or one of the prepared dishes. Paul Mahoney opened Mahoney’s in 1959 not as a nursery but as a modest farm stand on Cambridge Street in Winchester, selling local squash and pumpkins, native tomatoes, and Christmas trees. “Our garden center started as four posts and a canopy,” says Emily Corvino, Paul’s granddaughter, who works in the family business. “The new Farmstand honors our beginnings and gets us back to offering a true local experience.” Corvino says their reimagined grocery has been two years in the making and aims to capture the interest of shoppers who are already visiting for their gardening supplies. “Our goal is to be nimble and try new things and give customers reasons to come back.” 242 Cambridge St., Winchester, 781-590-3669, mahoneysgarden.com.