Popular baker, video star, and author Erin Jeanne McDowell teaches Sheryl Julian to make big, beautiful buttermilk biscuits

In no time, she’s in my kitchen making biscuits . McDowell, 35, is a popular baker (250K followers on Instagram), best-selling author, and star of “ Bake it Up a Notch ,” a cooking series on Food52. Her most recent book is “Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between.” She’s extremely cheerful, friendly, and enthusiastic, with an easy laugh, and, by her own admission, a little dramatic. Her auburn hair is pinned up in a bandana tied in the front, the hairdo we see in all her videos and posts. McDowell had decided to squeeze in a few book-signing appearances in Boston before taking a Thanksgiving break, but on this day, her plane from Kansas, near where she lives, was delayed, and transportation out of Logan was snarled. We learn all this as she talks at breakneck speed, while patting out a batch of buttermilk biscuit dough. “This is the happiest thing to do getting off a plane,” she says.

WATERTOWN — Erin Jeanne McDowell practically bounds up my front stairs lugging a giant black suitcase (”It’s filled with baking equipment,” she offers, by way of explanation). She unzips a front pocket in the luggage, pulls out a denim half-apron, and straps it around her waist.

This is the second of two articles on recently published baking books. The first part was on “Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes” by Aleksandra Crapanzano.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The way McDowell handles dough is almost mesmerizing. She’s sure-handed and confident, but gentle. She picks up the metal bench knife (also called “bench scraper,” that I’ve left on her mise en place (prep) tray. “This is one of my favorite tools,” she says. A bench knife is a thin stainless square with a wood or plastic handle; while you hold the handle, you can use the stainless end to scrape dough or excess flour off the work surface, or in the case of biscuits, cut through the dough cleanly. (I didn’t own a metal one until I read in her book that she prefers to cut biscuits with it.)

Advertisement

Her dough is rectangular-shaped and 1-inch thick when she’s ready to cut. “I like really tall biscuits,” she says. With the bench knife, she cuts the dough lengthwise, then makes crosswise cuts to form 10 pieces. “Clean cuts make for higher biscuits.”

Advertisement

Erin Jeanne McDowell's buttermilk biscuits. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

They’re big; each one is a couple of inches long and will puff a lot later in the oven. She cradles the pieces in her hands to round the edges slightly and sets them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. You can place them so they touch as they rise, in which case they’re “supportive biscuits,” she explains, and the edges of each are soft after baking. Today, there are a couple inches between biscuits so sides will be firm. Before they go into the oven, she glazes the tops with egg whisked with water.

McDowell made her splash into cookbook fame with her first book, “The Fearless Baker” (2017). “The Book on Pie” (2020) became a New York Times bestseller. Her videos on the stylish website Food52 go into depth on a subject. She’s born to play the role of teacher and ham. Her baking knowledge is encyclopedic, and watching her is like taking a master class that delivers some fun. Her “Four Part Pie Spectacular” on Food52 has millions of views. As she works, she keeps up a running commentary about how to get something right, what to do if things go wrong, what’s happening with food chemistry.

Advertisement

This is what Food52 writes about the author: “We’re kind of obsessed with Erin Jeanne McDowell. When she’s not writing best-selling cookbooks — looking at you, ‘The Book on Pie’ — she’s giving us pointers and pep talks on “Bake It Up a Notch,” or sharing A+ recipes like her All Buttah Pie Crust Dough (she’s been a Food52 community member since 2009!). In short, she’s our Resident Baking BFF.”

Earlier this year, McDowell and her husband, Derek Laughren, moved from North Bergen, N.J. to Kansas City, Mo. She grew up in nearby Lawrence, Kan. She heard from many friends that they were stuck at home for months and months, while she had the opposite problem, unable to get home, which she badly wanted to do. Her mom retired as a nurse, dad as a social worker. “My mom is a fantastic baker,” says McDowell. The person who made the most impression on her as a girl was her paternal grandmother, Jeanne, who died before she saw her granddaughter’s success. “I use my full name because I was named for my grandmother,” she says. She told Cherry Bombe magazine that using Jeanne in her name was “my way of being like, ‘Grandma! Make sure you see all these on the big screen up there. Wherever you are!’ "

Advertisement

Erin Jeanne McDowell makes buttermilk biscuits inside Globe food writer Sheryl Julian's kitchen in Watertown. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

With a tray of biscuits already in the oven, McDowell starts a batch from scratch. She has a bowl of flour, baking powder, and salt into which she breaks up cubes of butter with her hands. “The technical term is ‘squish,’ ” she explains, as she smooshes pieces of fat into the flour. The best biscuits are made with “cold pastry hands,” her grandmother told her. If you have warm hands, it’s better to use a pastry blender or a food processor.

She works the buttermilk into the dough, again with her hands (you can also use a rubber spatula), until the dough looks craggy rather than smooth. Now it’s wrapped and chilled for half an hour, then folded in half twice. This optional folding technique, a kind of “faux lamination,” adds layers and pretty much guarantees flakiness. “Water content in the fat evaporates and creates steam,” she explains. That’s what makes biscuits rise.

Erin Jeanne McDowell makes buttermilk biscuits. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

To clean her hands from mixing the dough, she sprinkles them with flour and rubs her fingers together over the bowl to brush off the excess dough. “Scrape it like it’s your Christmas bonus,” she says.

McDowell spent almost four years in a baking and pastry arts program at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., where she earned her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. Laughren also attended the CIA; they met when both happened to go to a roller derby rink. They were roommates and close friends for years before they became romantically involved and married in 2019 in New York City Hall. She was a freelance food stylist and recipe developer before she decided to concentrate on her own books and writing. “Moving home made me realize how much of my job is remote. I love New York, but I’m a country girl.”

Advertisement

When the pandemic came, Laughren became her prep cook; they had worked together earlier in their careers. He’s almost always in the background. They bought a 1905 house that has quite a large but inefficient kitchen, she says, but she can’t think about renovating because she hasn’t even unpacked yet.

Erin Jeanne McDowell makes buttermilk biscuits inside Globe food writer Sheryl Julian's kitchen in Watertown. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

All of the recipes in “Savory Baking” are given in metric measurements and American standard measures. “A scale is the most accurate way to bake,” she says. She gives grams and ounces because she has followers around the world who don’t know what to do with our “crazy teaspoons.”

She has a sponsor, Tillamook, the 110-year-old Oregon cheese and dairy company, which provided 150 pounds of butter for her book photos and recipe testing. Their butter is 81 percent butterfat; most American butter is 79 to 80 percent. “When your butter is rock solid,” she explains, “it’s a sign of high moisture and low butterfat.”

The biscuits smell done, but McDowell sends them back into the oven for a few more minutes. “Americans under-bake pies and pastry,” she says. You’re not getting the best flavor if something isn’t in the oven long enough.

“Bake things to the level of brown that only the French aren’t afraid of,” she announces as she looks over a tray of big, beautiful, exceptionally flaky, golden brown biscuits.

Then she unties her apron, rolls it up, stuffs it back into her suitcase, and heads down the stairs.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.