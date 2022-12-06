Recipe: Erin Jeanne McDowell’s buttermilk biscuits are quite large, extremely flaky, and very delicious

Makes 10

Baking expert and video star Erin Jeanne McDowell is known for her dessert and pie cookbooks. Now she's written "Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between." It's filled with recipes for Dutch babies, flatbreads, vegetable pies, pizzas, and these extraordinary buttermilk biscuits, which are quite large, extremely flaky, and very delicious. McDowell made these biscuits in my kitchen recently, and explained that she likes to cut the dough into squares so there are no scraps and no need to reroll (but go ahead and stamp out rounds, she says, or make any of the variations she gives in her new book). Allow time for the dough to sit in the refrigerator. An optional folding step, given here, makes the dough super flaky. They're pretty perfect.

5 cups flour 2 tablespoons baking powder 1 teaspoon fine sea salt 12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 2 cups buttermilk, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling) 1 egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water (for the egg wash)

1. Have on hand a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt to combine them. Add the butter and use your hands to break up the cubes, tossing until each one is well coated with flour. Use your hands or a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour until the largest pieces are about the size of peas.

3. Make a well in the center of the mixture and add the buttermilk. Mix with your hands or a spatula until the dough comes together; it will look craggy, not smooth. If the dough seems dry, add more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is evenly hydrated.

4. Turn the dough out, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or for up to overnight.

5. On a lightly floured surface, pat out the chilled dough about 1/2-inch thick. Brush away excess flour with a pastry brush. Fold the dough in half and then in half again. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap again and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

6. On a lightly floured surface, pat the dough to a rectangle about 7 inches by 8 inches, about 1-inch thick. Use a bench knife or sharp knife to cut the dough into 10 equal pieces: Cut it lengthwise in half, then cut each half crosswise into 5 pieces.

7. Transfer the biscuits to the baking sheet, leaving at least 2 inches between them; stagger the rows to give the biscuits more space. Refrigerate for 15 to 20 minutes.

8. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

9. Brush the biscuits with the egg wash. Bake in the center of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until they have risen and are deeply golden brown. Serve warm.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Savory Baking"